Women's Euro 2025: Germany Wins The Penalty Kick Drama Against France

Women’s Euro 2025: Germany Wins The Penalty Kick Drama Against France

Even though France had swept through the Euros group stages and won all 11 of their games since the year began, they had never defeated Germany in five tries in the World Cup or Euros. France had struggled frequently with the quarter-finals, having only made two appearances to the semi-finals.

Spain, the world champions, will play Germany on Wednesday night in Zurich in an attempt to advance to the final on July 27.
Spain, the world champions, will play Germany on Wednesday night in Zurich in an attempt to advance to the final on July 27.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 09:07:51 IST

Even though they only had ten players for nearly the whole game, including extra time, Germany defeated France on penalties to advance to the Women’s European Championship semifinals. On Saturday, a thrilling match ended 1-1, but owing to the heroics of Ann-Katrin Berger, who saved two and scored a penalty kick herself, Germany won the shootout 6-5.

On Wednesday, Germany will play World Cup champion Spain in Zurich. After fewer than 13 minutes, when Germany midfielder Kathrin Hendrich yanked France captain Griedge Mbock’s hair and sent him off with a straight red card, that appeared unlikely. Grace Geyoro scored the ensuing penalty, but ten minutes later, Sjoeke Nusken headed her team even. Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, the custodian for France, stopped Nusken’s penalty kick in the second half, which would have given Germany the lead despite their numerical disadvantage.

Penalty Drama

Amel Majri’s incredibly horrendous first penalty in the pivotal shootout summed up France’s futile attempt to avoid the ultimate bottle-job, which led to their defeat. However, Germany also demonstrated bravery: Ann-Katrin Berger was the hero, making a spectacular save in extra time and then having the guts to take Germany’s fifth penalty despite what occurred to Jennifer Falk in Zurich two nights prior. Following her last miss, Sjoeke Nusken made amends. After that, Alice Sombath, 21, could no longer handle the pressure, and Berger made a last-second save to send Germany through.

There was a place in St. Jakob Park where Hendrich could exhale.  She appeared to have cost Germany a spot in the semi-finals with her moment of insanity when she pulled Mbock’s hair and was given a red card. Inexplicably, Hendrich pulled Mbock back by her long braids as she was in the box trying to reach a cross, earning France a penalty as well. Berger was forced to concede the penalty by Grace Geyoro.

At this competition, Germany demonstrated what a fight looks like when Rebecca Knaak and Janina Minge fixed a defence that had been sagging until it had to stand or fall. The talented young wingers Jule Brand and Klara Buhl dropped in as full-backs because they cared more about the team than themselves. Giovanna Hoffman sought out abandoned causes.

Women’s Euro 2025: Germany Wins The Penalty Kick Drama Against France

Women’s Euro 2025: Germany Wins The Penalty Kick Drama Against France
Women’s Euro 2025: Germany Wins The Penalty Kick Drama Against France
Women’s Euro 2025: Germany Wins The Penalty Kick Drama Against France
Women’s Euro 2025: Germany Wins The Penalty Kick Drama Against France

