Women’s Euro 2025, July 12th: Poland vs Denmark; Sweden vs Germany

Poland made history by defeating Denmark 3-1 and earning their first-ever victory at a major event as they were eliminated from Euro 2025.

On what was a momentous night for Nina Patalon’s team, Padilla-Bidas was undoubtedly Poland’s star. She not only assisted Pajor’s goal to give her team a greater lead, but she also scored Poland’s first goal ever at a major competition. She could have scored a goal or two more and was a constant threat in the last third as a right winger.

After some subpar goalkeeping by Maja Bay Ostergaard of Denmark, Ewelina Kamczyk struck the crossbar in the 32nd minute, almost tripling Poland’s lead. But despite falling behind 2-0, Andree Jeglertz’s team came back late when Signe Bruun struck the woodwork and forced a save, giving them new life at the end of the half. In the second half, Bredgaard and Thomsen put Kinga Szemik to the test as Denmark came out fire. In the 57th minute, Thomsen finally equalized, taking advantage of a goalkeeping error that was reminiscent of Loris Karius’ mistake from Gareth Bale’s 2018 Champions League final goal.

Sweden completely turned the game around against Germany

Things worsened in the 31st minute after goals by Smilla Holmberg (25′) and Stina Blackstenius (12′), when Carlotta Wamser was only able to stop one goal with her hand. A red card and a penalty are the obvious outcomes. With a solid conversion of the ensuing penalty, Fridolina Rolfö put Sweden ahead 3-1. With an outstanding 4-1 victory over Germany, who had a player sent off, Sweden won Group C at Euro 2025.

Soon after, however, there was a significant turning point from which Germany never fully recovered. Berger had left her goal open, and Wamser had pushed away a Blackstenius strike on the line before being sent off for handball. Wamser left in tears, and Sweden set up a penalty. There was a fleeting glimmer of a respite when VAR looked for an offside in the build-up, but there was no case to answer. Frida Rolfo skillfully blasted it home, giving Sweden an insurmountable advantage.

