Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If IND W Vs SA W Final Match Gets Washed Out In Navi Mumbai? Check Out Possible Scenarios

IND W Vs SA W World Cup 2025 Final: Heavy rain is stopping the final of ICC Women’s World Cup to begin. The match was supposed to start by 3 PM, but it’s more than 3:30 PM now and the covers are not off. The ground is all set for a high-stakes showdown as India Women take on South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

Both teams have delivered stellar performances throughout the tournament. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India stormed into the final with consecutive wins, while South Africa, under captain Laura Wolvaardt, has been the most consistent side, having beaten India earlier in the group stage. The final promises an exciting clash between India’s aggressive batting and South Africa’s disciplined pace attack, weather permitting.

According to AccuWeather, Navi Mumbai is expected to witness humid conditions, overcast skies, and possible afternoon showers on Sunday.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across Mumbai and nearby regions, including Navi Mumbai. Though the DY Patil Stadium has a strong drainage system, persistent rain could cause delays or even force a washout.

What If The Final Gets Washed Out?

If the rain stops play on Sunday, the match will move to the reserve day on Monday, November 3. However, if weather conditions remain unfavorable, both India Women and South Africa Women will share the trophy as joint World Cup champions.

READ MORE: How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto