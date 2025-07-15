LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WTC Points Table 2025-27: Where Does Team India Stand After Lord's Loss?

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Where Does Team India Stand After Lord’s Loss?

India’s WTC journey took a hit after their narrow loss at Lord’s, dropping them to fourth on the points table. While Australia stays unbeaten at the top, England and Sri Lanka are neck and neck. With just one win so far, India now faces a must-win match in Manchester.

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Where Does Team India Stand After Lord's Loss? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 21:29:48 IST

India’s hopes of climbing up the World Test Championship standings took a hit after a close defeat to England at Lord’s. With just one win out of three matches so far in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the Shubman Gill-led side has fallen to the fourth spot. Now, a win in Manchester is the only way to stay alive in the series.

Australia Flying High At The Top

Australia are off to a dream start in this WTC cycle. Pat Cummins and his team whitewashed West Indies 3-0, finishing the series with a dominant win by 176 runs. In the last Test, they bowled the Windies out for just 27 — the second-lowest score ever in Test cricket.

With three wins from three, Australia have grabbed all 36 points on offer. Their 100% points percentage puts them comfortably at the top of the table.

England and Sri Lanka in Close Race

England, after their thrilling 22-run win at Lord’s, have jumped to second place. That game could’ve gone either way, but Ben Stokes and his team held their nerve when it mattered the most.

Sri Lanka are also doing well. They’ve drawn one and won one at home against Bangladesh, which keeps their win percentage same as England’s — 66.67. But since England have played more matches, they sit ahead.

Tough start for Team India

India’s start to the championship hasn’t been ideal. They’ve won just once in three games, and with only 12 points so far, their percentage has dropped to 33.33.

Position Team Played Wins Loss Draw Points Percentage
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100.00%
2 England 3 2 1 0 24 66.67%
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67%
4 India 3 1 2 0 12 33.33%
5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67%
6 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0 0.00%
7 New Zealand
8 Pakistan
9 South Africa

They showed fight at Lord’s but just couldn’t finish the job. Now, the next match in Manchester becomes a must-win. If they don’t bounce back there, it could make the road to the final very tricky.

West Indies and Bangladesh Yet To Taste Victory

Down at the bottom, West Indies and Bangladesh are still searching for their first wins. The Windies were completely outplayed by Australia at home. Their batters just couldn’t hold their ground, leading to repeated collapses.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, managed to draw one Test in Sri Lanka but lost the other. They’ve shown some fight, but wins are what they need now.

South Africa, Pakistan, and New Zealand haven’t started their campaigns yet. South Africa will begin later this year with a two-match Test series in India — a series that could bring big changes to the table.

Tags: wtc

