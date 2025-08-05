WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows

Fans eager to catch live WWE action now have three more chances to do so. The company has officially added fresh dates and cities to its already stacked touring schedule, bringing both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown to new venues in September.

WWE Raw and SmackDown Headline New September Dates

The new WWE Raw and SmackDown events are set to take place in three cities over one week. These shows are part of the buildup toward the Crown Jewel premium live event, happening in Perth, Australia, on October 11. By then, WWE will be nearly three weeks past its Clash in Paris show on August 31.

The announced dates include September 19 in Toledo, Ohio (SmackDown), September 22 in Evansville, Indiana (RAW), and September 26 in Orlando, Florida (SmackDown). Each show lands in a different state, adding more diversity to the schedule.

Ticket Info for WWE Raw and SmackDown Events

Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 8, at 10 AM local time. However, fans can get early access through a special Ticketmaster presale using the code “WWETIX” beginning Wednesday, August 6. The presale will close on Thursday, August 7, at 11:59 PM local time.

WWE Raw and SmackDown fans are no strangers to these cities. The last WWE event in Toledo saw Drew McIntyre beat Finn Balor in a 12-minute headliner. In Evansville, McIntyre also came out on top, pinning Jey Uso in a 14-minute bout during WWE Raw’s visit.

Orlando Gets SmackDown Again, Now at Kia Center

Orlando regularly hosts WWE events, but this marks the first time either Raw or SmackDown will be held at the Kia Center in 2025. In the previous SmackDown hosted in Orlando, The Street Profits earned a title opportunity against D.I.Y. in a main event match held on August 16.

These new tour stops follow WWE and TKO’s joint announcement last month of 11 other dates between September 5 and November 24. Cities on that earlier list include Chicago and Oklahoma City, with ticket sales starting on July 25.

WWE Raw and SmackDown Feature Top Champions and Big Returns

The newly added WWE Raw and SmackDown events will highlight top champions Seth Rollins and Naomi, both fresh off huge moments at SummerSlam. WWE just wrapped up its first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, which featured Brock Lesnar’s surprise return during the event’s second evening.

John Cena continues his farewell tour, though no longer as champion. At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes defeated Cena to claim the WWE World Championship for a second time, further fueling the buzz around WWE’s fall lineup.

ALSO READ: WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line