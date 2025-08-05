Home > Sports > WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows

WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows

WWE has added new WWE Raw and SmackDown dates in September, heading to Toledo, Evansville, and Orlando. These events lead up to Crown Jewel in Perth. Tickets go on sale August 8, with a presale starting August 6 using the code “WWETIX” on Ticketmaster.

WWE Announces Additional Raw and SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows (Image Credit - X)
WWE Announces Additional Raw and SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 5, 2025 09:36:16 IST

Fans eager to catch live WWE action now have three more chances to do so. The company has officially added fresh dates and cities to its already stacked touring schedule, bringing both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown to new venues in September.

WWE Raw and SmackDown Headline New September Dates

The new WWE Raw and SmackDown events are set to take place in three cities over one week. These shows are part of the buildup toward the Crown Jewel premium live event, happening in Perth, Australia, on October 11. By then, WWE will be nearly three weeks past its Clash in Paris show on August 31.

The announced dates include September 19 in Toledo, Ohio (SmackDown), September 22 in Evansville, Indiana (RAW), and September 26 in Orlando, Florida (SmackDown). Each show lands in a different state, adding more diversity to the schedule.

Ticket Info for WWE Raw and SmackDown Events

Tickets will be available starting Friday, August 8, at 10 AM local time. However, fans can get early access through a special Ticketmaster presale using the code “WWETIX” beginning Wednesday, August 6. The presale will close on Thursday, August 7, at 11:59 PM local time.

WWE Raw and SmackDown fans are no strangers to these cities. The last WWE event in Toledo saw Drew McIntyre beat Finn Balor in a 12-minute headliner. In Evansville, McIntyre also came out on top, pinning Jey Uso in a 14-minute bout during WWE Raw’s visit.

Orlando Gets SmackDown Again, Now at Kia Center

Orlando regularly hosts WWE events, but this marks the first time either Raw or SmackDown will be held at the Kia Center in 2025. In the previous SmackDown hosted in Orlando, The Street Profits earned a title opportunity against D.I.Y. in a main event match held on August 16.

These new tour stops follow WWE and TKO’s joint announcement last month of 11 other dates between September 5 and November 24. Cities on that earlier list include Chicago and Oklahoma City, with ticket sales starting on July 25.

WWE Raw and SmackDown Feature Top Champions and Big Returns

The newly added WWE Raw and SmackDown events will highlight top champions Seth Rollins and Naomi, both fresh off huge moments at SummerSlam. WWE just wrapped up its first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, which featured Brock Lesnar’s surprise return during the event’s second evening.

John Cena continues his farewell tour, though no longer as champion. At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes defeated Cena to claim the WWE World Championship for a second time, further fueling the buzz around WWE’s fall lineup.

ALSO READ: WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line

Tags: OrlandoSmackdownWWEWWETIX

RELATED News

Bengaluru FC Exposes ISL’s Broken System, Players Fuming!
The Kingslayer’s Big Lie: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on Faking Knee Injury on WWE Raw
What’s Next For Karrion Kross And His Wife Scarlett? WWE Contract Status Update Revealed
WWE SummerSlam 2025’s Most Epic Battles: See Where Your Favorite Is Ranked
Ruben Neves Vows To Win FIFA World Cup 2026 In Memory Of Diogo Jota

LATEST NEWS

Disney Drops Dwayne Johnson Deepfake in ‘Moana’ and AI-Generated Soldier in ‘Tron: Ares’ Over Publicity Concerns
WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows
Stock Market Today: Market Meltdown? Sensex Trumbles 72 Points And Nifty Fall Below 24,700 Amid Trump’s Shocking Tariff Threat!
Section 144 Imposed In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi: Is Imran Khan’s PTI Planning Something Big?
Legendary Singer Jane Morgan, Voice of ‘Fascination’ And Ed Sullivan Favorite, Passes Away Peacefully At 101
From Sharing Screens to Taking Center Stage: Kajol’s Journey from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Maa
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Orders Full Occupation Of Gaza To Pressure Hamas Over Hostages
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11
‘Nothing Bad Will Happen Today…’: Omar Abdullah Shares Cryptic Post Ahead Of Article 370 Anniversary
Sharon Stone Says She And Michael Douglas Had A Big Fight Before She Got Her Role In ‘Basic Instinct’
WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows
WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows
WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows
WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?