WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line

The next mega event of the WWE called Clash in Paris will take place on August 31, 2025, at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, with stars of both Raw and SmackDown brands. The most talked about forecast is perhaps the long rumored bout recovery of John Cena vs Brock Lesnar due partly to Lesnar surprising reappearance in SummerSlam last month in August.

Upcoming fights

The women championship picture is also warming up: Stephanie Vaquer, having won the Battle Royal at Evolution in July, will likely be in line to take on Naomi at the Women World champion in Paris. Vaquer deserved the position in Atlanta and will most probably go against Naomi shortly after the SummerSlam fallout.

Fantasy booking thread, a number of key matches have been hypothesized: we can look forward to Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Bianca Belair in defense of the Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew Mcintyre in an effort to become Undisputed, and the same suspects as ever: Naomi vs. Vaquer, Cena vs lesnar and a triple threat match between Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Gunther fighting over the World Heavyweight Title. One reader pleaded: “How in the hell do you make a series of predictions and leave off Stephanie Vaquer who is surely to be on the card”. WrestleTalk is predicting that the same main event scene will take shape of Seth Rollins defending against CM Punk, perhaps after Punk has upset the title against Gunther at SummerSlam and Rollins has subsequently cashed in on it by using his Money in the Bank tricks.

Although the match cards are still informal, expectations are that the event will be stacked as much as possible: Cena vs Lesnar main event, Rollins vs Punk vs Gunther, Cody vs McIntyre, and a number of women’s title fights featuring Stratton vs Belair vs and Naomi vs Vaquer. All these rumors create one of the most expected European PPV to date by WWE, Clash in Paris.

