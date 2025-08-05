Home > Sports > WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line

WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line

WWE Clash in Paris 2025, also to be held at Paris La Defence Arena on August 31, is being girded up as a monster with the best of the WWE talent, including Raw and Smackdown. We are also all but predicting a rematch of John Cena vs Brock Lesnar in a headline spot, on the back of a stunning comeback by Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The event has a huge triple threat match as well between Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Gunther, and Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre to work out as the Undisputed Champion.
The event has a huge triple threat match as well between Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Gunther, and Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre to work out as the Undisputed Champion.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 5, 2025 09:28:00 IST

The next mega event of the WWE called Clash in Paris will take place on August 31, 2025, at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, with stars of both Raw and SmackDown brands. The most talked about forecast is perhaps the long rumored bout recovery of John Cena vs Brock Lesnar due partly to Lesnar surprising reappearance in SummerSlam last month in August.

Upcoming fights

The women championship picture is also warming up: Stephanie Vaquer, having won the Battle Royal at Evolution in July, will likely be in line to take on Naomi at the Women World champion in Paris. Vaquer deserved the position in Atlanta and will most probably go against Naomi shortly after the SummerSlam fallout.

Fantasy booking thread, a number of key matches have been hypothesized: we can look forward to Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Bianca Belair in defense of the Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew Mcintyre in an effort to become Undisputed, and the same suspects as ever: Naomi vs. Vaquer, Cena vs lesnar and a triple threat match between Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Gunther fighting over the World Heavyweight Title. One reader pleaded: “How in the hell do you make a series of predictions and leave off Stephanie Vaquer who is surely to be on the card”. WrestleTalk is predicting that the same main event scene will take shape of Seth Rollins defending against CM Punk, perhaps after Punk has upset the title against Gunther at SummerSlam and Rollins has subsequently cashed in on it by using his Money in the Bank tricks.

Although the match cards are still informal, expectations are that the event will be stacked as much as possible: Cena vs Lesnar main event, Rollins vs Punk vs Gunther, Cody vs McIntyre, and a number of women’s title fights featuring Stratton vs Belair vs and Naomi vs Vaquer. All these rumors create one of the most expected European PPV to date by WWE, Clash in Paris.

Also Read: The Kingslayer’s Big Lie: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on Faking Knee Injury on WWE Raw

Tags: Brock LesnarCody Rhodesjohn cenaWWEWWE ParisWWE SummerSlam 2025

RELATED News

Bengaluru FC Exposes ISL’s Broken System, Players Fuming!
The Kingslayer’s Big Lie: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on Faking Knee Injury on WWE Raw
What’s Next For Karrion Kross And His Wife Scarlett? WWE Contract Status Update Revealed
WWE SummerSlam 2025’s Most Epic Battles: See Where Your Favorite Is Ranked
Ruben Neves Vows To Win FIFA World Cup 2026 In Memory Of Diogo Jota

LATEST NEWS

Disney Drops Dwayne Johnson Deepfake in ‘Moana’ and AI-Generated Soldier in ‘Tron: Ares’ Over Publicity Concerns
Stock Market Today: Market Meltdown? Sensex Trumbles 72 Points And Nifty Fall Below 24,700 Amid Trump’s Shocking Tariff Threat!
Section 144 Imposed In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi: Is Imran Khan’s PTI Planning Something Big?
WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line
Legendary Singer Jane Morgan, Voice of ‘Fascination’ And Ed Sullivan Favorite, Passes Away Peacefully At 101
From Sharing Screens to Taking Center Stage: Kajol’s Journey from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Maa
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Orders Full Occupation Of Gaza To Pressure Hamas Over Hostages
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11
‘Nothing Bad Will Happen Today…’: Omar Abdullah Shares Cryptic Post Ahead Of Article 370 Anniversary
Sharon Stone Says She And Michael Douglas Had A Big Fight Before She Got Her Role In ‘Basic Instinct’
WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line
WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line
WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line
WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?