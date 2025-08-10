LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Legend Bret Hart Names Best Wrestler Today, Criticizes Gunther's Ring Style

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 18:34:04 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently shared his thoughts on the best wrestlers in the current era, while also taking a firm stance against certain in-ring practices. Known for his technical mastery and dedication to making wrestling look as real as possible, Hart remains a respected voice in the wrestling world.

CM Punk Tops Bret Hart’s List

When asked about the best wrestler active today, Bret Hart didn’t hesitate to place CM Punk at the very top. He also expressed admiration for Roman Reigns, the “Tribal Chief,” acknowledging the dominant presence Reigns holds in WWE. Hart’s respect for the past remains strong, as he declared himself a lifelong fan of Rey Mysterio, appreciating the veteran’s ability to perform at a high level even as he ages.

Wrestling Should Feel Real

Hart emphasized that the core of great wrestling is its realism. “The best wrestling has to pretend to be real,” Hart said, explaining how he always aimed to make his performances authentic and believable. His philosophy highlights a commitment to storytelling and respect for fellow performers, which he sees as lacking in some modern wrestlers.

Gunther Called “Unprofessional” by Hart

Bret Hart did not hold back criticism when discussing Gunther’s style. Although he acknowledged Gunther as a “nice enough guy,” Hart condemned his tendency to hurt opponents deliberately. Hart called this behavior “lazy” and “unprofessional,” pointing out that true professionals avoid injuring their colleagues. He shared vivid memories of the physical toll certain moves, like Ric Flair’s chops, can take, stressing that wrestling should never cause unnecessary pain.

Bret Hart’s candid remarks remind fans and wrestlers alike about the importance of skill, respect, and professionalism in the squared circle.

Tags: Bret HartWWE

