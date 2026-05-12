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Home > Sports News > WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision

WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision

WWE RAW, May 11, 2026, featured Roman Reigns confronting Jacob Fatu, Seth Rollins attacking The Vision, and Dominik Mysterio retaining the AAA Mega Championship. Oba Femi continued his dominance, while Street Profits and Joe Hendry secured a huge win on Monday Night RAW.

Jacob Fatu attacked Roman Reigns again during his acknowledgement ceremnoy.
Jacob Fatu attacked Roman Reigns again during his acknowledgement ceremnoy.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 10:18 IST

WWE RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: It was yet another blockbuster edition of WWE Monday Night RAW live from Food City Centre in Knoxville, Tennessee. It was a power-packed event which saw The Vision opening the show against Joe Hendry and Street Profits. The action did not stop on RAW as Penta called out Ethan Page before a match between Rusev and Je’Von Evans. Meanwhile, in the women’s division, a confrontation took place between Tag Team Champions, Brie Bella and Paige, and the Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Oba Femi’s Open Challenge continued, but the attention remained on Roman Reigns’ acknowledgment ceremony, where he faced Jacob Fatu.

Street Profits and Joe Hendry vs The Vision opens WWE Monday Night RAW

The contest came after the two teams’ intense verbal altercation in the opening segment, where Paul Heyman addressed the crowd with The Vision on his side. The fight was fast-paced and frantic. Seth Rollins made a surprise return to the ring and attacked Bron Breakker as the game drew to a close. Angelo Dawkins was able to roll up Austin Theory for his team’s victory thanks to the diversion. The Architect, Seth Rollins, helped Street Profits and Joe Hendry to record a win to start the Monday Night RAW. 

WWE Monday Night RAW: Oba Femi Open Challenge

Oba Femi was informed by RAW’s General Manager, Adam Pearce, that no one would accept his open challenge. Femi was angered by this and wnet backstage, where he found Angel and Berto and dragged them to the ring for a fight that was unplanned. The Ruler delivered a tremendous ‘Fall from Grace’ on Berto, winning the match while simultaneously destroying both superstars. 

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WWE RAW: Women’s Tag Team Champs answer The Judgment Day

Judgment Day was called to the ring by Brie Bella and Paige, the women’s tag champions. After exchanging words, Paige smacked Roxanne Perez with a title belt. In an attempt to tip the scales in Judgment Day’s favor, Liv Morgan sprinted to the ring, where they defeated the champions and then posed with the title belts.

WWE: Original El Grande Americano vs Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio faced the Original El Grande Americano in this match to defend his AAA Mega Championship. The fight between two of today’s top luchadors was incredibly intriguing. El Grande Americano and his allies, Los Americanos, intervened during the fight’s conclusion, but The Creed Brothers subdued them. In the midst of the mayhem, Mysterio hit the 619 and won to keep his title. 

WWE RAW: Jacob Fatu refuses to acknowledge Roman Reigns

In the last moments of the program, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu’s tension finally erupted. After weeks of escalating problems inside the Bloodline, Reigns came out with Jimmy Uso and insisted that Fatu recognize him as the Tribal Chief. However, Fatu totally lost control rather than complying. Reigns and the Usos were eliminated by the Samoan Werewolf’s vicious attack on the entire family, which included severe blows to the ringside area. As fans witnessed Fatu smash Roman Reigns through a table and then crash through the barricade with the rest of the Bloodline, chaos broke out. 

WWE RAW May 11 Results

  • Dominik Mysterio (C) defended his AAA Mega Championship against “Original” El Grande Americano

  • Oba Femi defeated Los Garza (Berto and Angel Garza)

  • Iyo Sky defeated Sol Ruca

  • Je’Von Evans defeated Rusev

  • The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Joe Hendry defeated The Vision (Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Austin Theory)

Also Read: WWE Backlash 2026 Match Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Jacob Fatu, John Cena Makes Huge Announcement

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WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision
Tags: jacob fatuJoe HendryLogan PaulOBA FemiPaul HeymanRoman ReignsSeth RollinsThe VisionWWEWWE RawWWE RAW highlightsWWE Raw Results

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WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision
WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision
WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Jacob Fatu Attacks Roman Reigns Again, Seth Rollins Shocks The Vision
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