WWE Raw Recap: Seth Rollins vs Penta, Evolution Hype, And SNME Build-Up

WWE Raw this week was full of action and surprises. With Evolution 2025 just a few days away, every superstar gave their best to make a strong statement before the big event. The show had big fights, sneak attacks, and new announcements.

Rollins vs Penta Gets Heated Before Evolution

Seth Rollins came to the ring with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. Breakker took the mic and said he joined them because they have a big plan. He said, “they have a vision to make him the face of WWE for the next 20 years.” Then he said, “he envisions a WWE without Zayn.”

Rollins gave the mic to Reed, who said he would teach Jey Uso a lesson like he once did to Rollins. Heyman warned Sami Zayn and said if anything happens to him, it’s his own fault. He also said Roman Reigns doesn’t have the guts to fight their group. Then he told Penta in Spanish that Rollins will destroy him so badly that “he won’t be able to make hand signals anymore.”

Perez vs Kairi Sane and Tag Title Drama

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio got a “get well soon” cake. At first, he thought it was from Judgment Day members, but it was actually from Styles.

Roxanne Perez fought Kairi Sane in a good match. Perez pulled Sane’s hair and attacked her arm. Sane hit back with forearms and a crossbody. In the end, she won with a backslide pin.

After the match, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Sane. Asuka ran in and helped her. Together, they took down both tag champs. Later, Adam Pearce added Asuka and Sane to the tag team title match at Evolution.

Zayn Attacked Again, Breakker Wins Easily

Before his match with Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn got attacked backstage by Karrion Kross with a pipe. Pearce told Zayn to rest, but he still wanted to fight.

Breakker attacked Zayn’s ribs right away. He hit three big spears and won the match. Rollins told Breakker not to listen to people who say he couldn’t handle Zayn alone. Heyman later said, “Zayn is out indefinitely.”

Rollins Beats Penta But LA Knight Strikes

In the main event, Seth Rollins faced Penta in a tough match. Penta started strong with a superkick and flying moves. Rollins fought back with a frog splash and tried the Pedigree.

Penta hit the Penta Driver and almost won. Rollins hit a low blow when the referee wasn’t looking, then finished with a stomp to get the win.

After the match, LA Knight came from the crowd and hit Rollins with a BFT. He sent a clear message that their fight isn’t over yet.

Other Big Moments from WWE Raw

Ivy Nile was added to the Women’s Battle Royal at Evolution .

Nikki Bella said she will be in the battle royal and wants a title shot at Clash in Paris .

Becky Lynch argued with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria about her title. Things turned into a fight and Valkyria stood tall.

El Grande Americano beat Lee using a metal plate hidden in his mask.

Gunther called out Goldberg, and Goldberg came to the ring and dropped him.

A video played to show Stephanie Vaquer, who will also be in the battle royal.

WWE Raw ended with more questions and excitement. All eyes are now on Evolution 2025, where all these rivalries will explode in the ring.

ALSO READ: China Women’s Football Coach Ante Milicic Confident Ahead Of East Asian Cup 2025

