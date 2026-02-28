WWE SmackDown Results (Feb. 27): Logan Paul Enters Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso Attacked Backstage

The WWE SmackDown on the 27th of February opened with visuals of Jey Uso being stretchered out of the arena at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. Uso was supposed to take part in the Elimination Chamber tomorrow; however, an unknown attack on him backstage meant that he was out of the main event. His place was up for grabs as the event revolved around it.

Apart from the Elimination Chamber spot, two championship defense clashes took place, each in the women’s division and the men’s division.

Who attacked Jey Uso?

Jey Uso was found lying backstage, having been attacked and had to be stretchered out of the arena. WWE Superstars collected near the ambulance blamin each other for the attack. While the mystery remained unsolved, the general manager, Nick Aldis, had to make a decision on who would replace Jey Uso in the clash.

Both Logan Paul and Jacob Fatu made their case to replace Uso in tomorrow’s main event. A clash was set up between the two wrestlers, with the winner being granted a place in the Elimination Chamber.

Logan Paul defeats Fatu

Logan Paul defeated Jacob Fatu, but not without a set of interruptions. Austin Theory continued to aid Paul, which led to the masked man making an appearance; however, this time, he was unmasked. The man turned out to be a complete unknown person. Fans on social media are debating whether it was a decoy. He was then taken away by security as no one was able to recognize him.

With all the confusion taking place, Fatu took advantage and went on to attack Logan. Drew McIntyre, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, attacked Fatu with his title, allowing Paul to pin and win the clash.

New Women’s Tag Team Champions

The Irrestible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend) defeated RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky) to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship. It was Legend who hit her signature Lash Extension move to pin Ripley and win the championship. It was her first tag-team championship, while Jax won the title for the third time. At the end of the match, Ripley appeared to have injured her back.

Other Results at WWE SmackDown

Jordynne Grace defeated Candice Lerae

Carmelo Hayes defended his US Championship title against Matt Cardona

Oba Femi defeated The Miz

Tiffany Stratton defeated Kairi Sane

Uncle Howdy defeated Solo Sikoa

