WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE

WWE SmackDown came to Phoenix on March 13, 2026, and from the very start, the vibe of the whole event was so different. After Cody Rhodes stunningly upset Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship last week, the crowd in the arena was buzzing with excitement.

Most of the drama was boiled down to the tense contract signing between Rhodes and Randy Orton. The fight has a heavyweight storyline as both men will be facing each other in the main event of WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium. Sitting face to face, the tension could be felt. Each word and look clearly relayed the high stakes involved with the championship being on the line.

WWE SmackDown: Full Match Results

Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs Non-Title Tag Team Match Uncle Howdy & Erick Rowan Jade Cargill vs. Michin Non-Title Singles Match Jade Cargill Trick Williams vs. Jacob Fatu Singles Match No Contest (Double DQ) The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Charlotte & Alexa Bliss WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Nia Jax & Lash Legend (Retained) Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James Singles Match Tiffany Stratton

Nevertheless, it did not turn out as expected since Drew McIntyre, visibly angry even after being defeated and left without the championship, burst out and confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The two of them started to argue, and McIntyre, in a shocking move, left the audience in a state of stunned silence, making it clear to everyone that the matter had just taken a very dramatic turn.

On a different note, Jacob Fatu kept on making appearances, contributing to the increased level of drama. Besides that, the enigmatic Wyatt Sicks also showed up again, reinforcing the fact that their disturbances and puzzlement are not finished yet.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 DREW MCINTYRE HAS OFFICIALLY QUIT THE WWE WTFFFFFFFFFF#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/TPOHiryL9m — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 14, 2026

As there are slightly more than 30 days left until WrestleMania, SmackDown is currently very unpredictable. Feuds are getting more bitter, new dangers are appearing, and the path to WrestleMania is much more unstable than any of us had expected.

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