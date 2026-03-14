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Home > Sports > WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE

WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE

Get the full results of the March 13, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown that witnessed another of the dramatic turns on the road to WrestleMania 42. For starters, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton sealed the deal for a WrestleMania showdown face-to-face in an intense contract signing. At the same time, Drew McIntyre dropped the WWE Universe a bombshell by revealing that he was quitting WWE.

Cordy Rhodes Randy Orton: WWE Smack Down (Image Credits:X)
Cordy Rhodes Randy Orton: WWE Smack Down (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 14, 2026 09:50:39 IST

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WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE

WWE SmackDown came to Phoenix on March 13, 2026, and from the very start, the vibe of the whole event was so different. After Cody Rhodes stunningly upset Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship last week, the crowd in the arena was buzzing with excitement.

Most of the drama was boiled down to the tense contract signing between Rhodes and Randy Orton. The fight has a heavyweight storyline as both men will be facing each other in the main event of WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium. Sitting face to face, the tension could be felt. Each word and look clearly relayed the high stakes involved with the championship being on the line.

WWE SmackDown: Full Match Results

Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs Non-Title Tag Team Match Uncle Howdy & Erick Rowan
Jade Cargill vs. Michin Non-Title Singles Match Jade Cargill
Trick Williams vs. Jacob Fatu Singles Match No Contest (Double DQ)
The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Charlotte & Alexa Bliss WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Nia Jax & Lash Legend (Retained)
Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James Singles Match Tiffany Stratton

Nevertheless, it did not turn out as expected since Drew McIntyre, visibly angry even after being defeated and left without the championship, burst out and confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The two of them started to argue, and McIntyre, in a shocking move, left the audience in a state of stunned silence, making it clear to everyone that the matter had just taken a very dramatic turn.

On a different note, Jacob Fatu kept on making appearances, contributing to the increased level of drama. Besides that, the enigmatic Wyatt Sicks also showed up again, reinforcing the fact that their disturbances and puzzlement are not finished yet.

As there are slightly more than 30 days left until WrestleMania, SmackDown is currently very unpredictable. Feuds are getting more bitter, new dangers are appearing, and the path to WrestleMania is much more unstable than any of us had expected.

Also Read: PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 9:50 AM IST
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Tags: Cordy RhodesDrew McIntyre quitsJelly Roll WWERandy OrtonWrestleMania 42WWE SmackDown results

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WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE

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WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE

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WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE
WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE
WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE
WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton Bloodies Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing; Drew McIntyre Quits WWE

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