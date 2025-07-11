Yankees vs Cubs Betting Guide: Odds, Line, And Expert Picks For July 11, 2025

The New York Yankees are gonna take on the Chicago Cubs this Friday, and it’s shaping up to be a pretty exciting game. The Yankees have been killing it lately with four wins in a row, and now they’re hoping to make it five.

The Cubs aren’t doing too bad either. They just crushed the Twins 8-1 and are top of their division. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium, and honestly, both teams have momentum going into this one.

Yankees vs Cubs Odds and Betting Lines

If you’re into betting or just like knowing the numbers, here’s the deal: The Yankees are the favorites. You’d have to bet $185 just to win $100 on them. The Cubs are underdogs, so if you bet $100 and they win, you get $153 back.

Vegas says the total runs in the game will be around 9. So if you’re guessing more than that will be scored, you’re going “over.” If you think it’ll be less, then “under.” Also, if the Yankees win by two or more runs, the payout is a little better than just picking them straight.

Why the Yankees Are Favored

Carlos Rodon is starting for the Yankees and he’s been pretty solid this season. He’s got 9 wins, a 3.30 ERA, and has pitched more than 110 innings. That’s a lot of work, and he’s struck out 127 batters so far.

Last time he pitched, the Yankees didn’t win, but it wasn’t his fault. He only gave up four hits in six innings, so he did his job.

And then there’s Aaron Judge. This guy is a beast. He’s hitting .356 with 34 home runs already! Just this week, he crushed a homer and got two RBIs against the Mariners. He’s been carrying the offense, honestly.

Why the Cubs Could Pull Off an Upset

The Cubs are putting Chris Flexen on the mound. It’s actually going to be his first start this year, but he’s been super reliable from the bullpen. He’s 5-0 with an ERA of just 0.83. That’s like almost not letting anyone score at all.

In 17 games, he’s only allowed 3 earned runs. That’s crazy. In his last outing, he pitched almost four innings and only gave up one run. If he keeps that up, the Yankees could have a problem.

And don’t forget Kyle Tucker. The dude is batting .284 with 17 homers and 55 RBIs. He’s been hitting well lately too. He’s got hits in five games straight and was solid again against the Twins. He’s lowkey one of the most consistent guys on their team.

MLB Picks and Betting Thoughts

There’s this computer model from SportsLine that runs the game 10,000 times (yeah, wild). According to it, this game might go over 9 runs total. So expect both teams to score quite a bit.

It also says there’s one team that’s a better bet, but you have to check their site to know who they’re picking. Either way, this game should be fun to watch whether you’re betting or just chilling with snacks.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon Semifinals: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Why He’s Rooting For Novak Djokovic