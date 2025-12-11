LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 2026 Kia Seltos Price To Be Revealed On January 2, Check These 5 Points That Will Insist You To Buy This New SUV

The Kia India has launched the all new 2026 Kia Seltos with major upgrades. The company will revealed the price on January 2, 2026.

Kia seltos launched in India, credit: X/Kia_Worldwide
Kia seltos launched in India, credit: X/Kia_Worldwide

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 11, 2025 13:44:12 IST

Kia India has launched the second-generation Seltos SUV in the Indian market. The company has stated that they will reveal the price of the car on 2nd January 2026, whereas the booking of all-new SUV will start from 11th December 2025 and deliveries are expected to start from January 2026. The new Kia Seltos has multiple upgrades.  

2026 Kia Seltos Design 

The 2026 Kia Seltos features the company’s latest global design language. The all-new Seltos features a new front design with a large tiger nose grille, vertical LED daytime running lights, and new bumpers finished with gunmetal skid plates. The rear side of the car features a new connected tail-lamp setup, reprofiled tailgate, and new alloy wheel designs. The company has also added two new colours Morning Haze and Magma Red. 

2026 Kia Seltos Platform 

The company has replaced the platform from K2 used in previous versions to K3 platform. This change has enhanced the safety and stability of the vehicle. The K2 platform is available in models like Creta and Carens Clavis. 

The new generation Kia Seltos is 4,460 mm long in length and 1,830mm in width whereas the height of the car is 1,635 mm and wheelbase is 2,690 mm, these dimensions are increased from the previous variant of Kia Seltos expect height which is reduced from 10mm. 

2026 Kia Seltos interior and technology 

The all-new Kia Seltos features a new dashboard layout with dual tone leatherette upholstery and flat bottom steering wheel offering an offset Kia logo. The car has 30-inch integrated curved display that houses the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.  

2026 Kia Seltos Features 

The new model of Kia Seltos features dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats. The car offers 8 speaker sound system by Bose, ambient lighting and a head up display. These new features enhance the comfort and convenience inside the car. 

2026 Kia Seltos Safety 

The car comes with safety equipment including six airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assists, all wheel disc brakes and a 360-degree camera. Additionally, the new Kia Seltos features Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with multiple adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and navigation-based smart cruise control. 

 

 

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 1:44 PM IST
QUICK LINKS