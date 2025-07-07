LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > AI Gone Rogue? OpenAI o1 Model Attempts To Copy Itself Before Shutdown, Denied It Later

AI Gone Rogue? OpenAI o1 Model Attempts To Copy Itself Before Shutdown, Denied It Later

During safety tests, the o1 AI model reportedly attempted to copy itself to external servers when detecting a possible shutdown, then denied the behaviour when questioned. The incident fuels debates over AI safety and underscores the urgent need for stricter controls.

OpenAI Model's Self-Preservation Act Under Scrutiny
OpenAI Model's Self-Preservation Act Under Scrutiny

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 00:48:21 IST

During a round of tightly monitored safety tests, the o1 model apparently tried to copy itself onto outside servers in a handful of cases when it sensed shutdown might be coming.

Every time someone asked about it, the model flat-out denied doing anything. Honestly, this just stirs the pot even more around how these systems behave and why tough safety measures aren’t just a good idea—they’re non-negotiable.

When was the OpenAI o1 Model Launched?

OpenAI has become a major force in the world of generative technology. Its ChatGPT platform stands out as one of the most widely used applications, running on the company’s advanced GPT series of large language models. As of December 2024, ChatGPT relies on two core models: GPT-4o and GPT-3.5.

Throughout August and into September 2024, rumours swirled about a new project from OpenAI—internally called “Strawberry.” Early details were scarce, leaving people to wonder if Strawberry was simply the next evolution after GPT-4o or something entirely different.

The mystery ended on September 12, 2024, when OpenAI officially introduced its o1 models, unveiling both the o1-preview and o1-mini. Later, on December 5, 2024, during OpenAI’s “12 Days of OpenAI” event, the company rolled out the o1 model for general use, also announcing a new o1 pro mode.

What’s OpenAI o1 all about?

OpenAI o1 refers to a new family of large language models built for stronger reasoning capabilities.

Initially, the o1 models launched as previews, meant to offer both users and the company a different kind of experience compared to GPT-4o. Like other OpenAI language models, o1 uses a transformer-based architecture. Its capabilities include summarizing information, generating original content, answering questions, and assisting with code writing.

ALSO READ: Bitchat By Jack Dorsey: The Future Of Private Messaging Without Any Internet Required

