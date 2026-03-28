Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

Google has released Android 17 Beta 3, introducing several user-focused improvements, with the biggest highlight being the return of the single-tap Wi-Fi toggle. The update is now rolling out to eligible Pixel devices and marks an important step as the software reaches platform stability.

Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle Returns After Years

One of the most noticeable changes in Android 17 Beta 3 is the return of the simple one-tap Wi-Fi switch in Quick Settings. Users can now turn Wi-Fi on or off instantly with a single tap, reversing a change introduced in Android 12 that required multiple steps.

Earlier, tapping the Wi-Fi tile opened a pop-up menu, making it a two-step process. With the latest update, Google has simplified this again. On larger tiles, tapping the left side toggles Wi-Fi, while the right side still opens the network menu.

Wi-Fi And Mobile Data Now Separate

Google has also split Wi-Fi and mobile data into separate Quick Settings tiles. This makes it easier for users to control each connection independently without navigating through extra menus. The change is expected to improve usability, especially for users who frequently switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

More Features And Platform Stability

Android 17 Beta 3 brings more than just Quick Settings changes. The update marks platform stability, meaning developers now get final APIs to prepare their apps for the official release.

Other additions include improved multitasking features like app bubbles, updates to screen recording tools, and better privacy controls such as a new location access option. Google has also refined the overall user experience with small but useful tweaks, including changes to system controls and interface elements.

Rollout And What’s Next

The latest beta is currently available for supported Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Users can install the update by heading to system settings and checking for updates.

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