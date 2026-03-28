LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing Doctors Competing Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings donald trump Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Anti-Corruption Protests Iran US War delivery partner stealing
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

Google has released Android 17 Beta 3, introducing several user-focused improvements, with the biggest highlight being the return of the single-tap Wi-Fi toggle. The update is now rolling out to eligible Pixel devices and marks an important step as the software reaches platform stability.

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install (Via Facebook)
Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 28, 2026 12:06:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

Google has released Android 17 Beta 3, introducing several user-focused improvements, with the biggest highlight being the return of the single-tap Wi-Fi toggle. The update is now rolling out to eligible Pixel devices and marks an important step as the software reaches platform stability.

Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle Returns After Years

One of the most noticeable changes in Android 17 Beta 3 is the return of the simple one-tap Wi-Fi switch in Quick Settings. Users can now turn Wi-Fi on or off instantly with a single tap, reversing a change introduced in Android 12 that required multiple steps.

Earlier, tapping the Wi-Fi tile opened a pop-up menu, making it a two-step process. With the latest update, Google has simplified this again. On larger tiles, tapping the left side toggles Wi-Fi, while the right side still opens the network menu.

You Might Be Interested In

Wi-Fi And Mobile Data Now Separate

Google has also split Wi-Fi and mobile data into separate Quick Settings tiles. This makes it easier for users to control each connection independently without navigating through extra menus. The change is expected to improve usability, especially for users who frequently switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

More Features And Platform Stability

Android 17 Beta 3 brings more than just Quick Settings changes. The update marks platform stability, meaning developers now get final APIs to prepare their apps for the official release.

Other additions include improved multitasking features like app bubbles, updates to screen recording tools, and better privacy controls such as a new location access option. Google has also refined the overall user experience with small but useful tweaks, including changes to system controls and interface elements.

Rollout And What’s Next

The latest beta is currently available for supported Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Users can install the update by heading to system settings and checking for updates.

ALSO READ: What Led To Nokia Layoffs? Around 14,000 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review; India Operations To Be Affected

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Android 17Android 17 Beta 3Android beta rolloutAndroid features 2026Android Quick SettingsGoogle Android updatemobile data togglePixel devices updatesingle-tap Wi-Fi toggleWi-Fi toggle return

RELATED News

PS5 Price Hike Update: Sony Increases Prices For PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro And Portal Across Global Markets From April 2; Check Expected Rates For India

Realme 16 5G Price In India Expected At Rs 17,999–19,999 Ahead Of April 2 Launch- Will It Redefine Budget Smartphones?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets Sportier: New Apex Variant, Bold Upgraded Features Excite Bike Lovers- All You Should Know About The New Launch

84-Year-Old China Grandma Falls In Love With ‘AI Boyfriend’ Jianguo; Spends 10 Hours Daily, Writes Love Letters And Buys Expensive Items From His Online Store

Why OpenAI Shelved ChatGPT’s Erotic ‘Adult Mode’ Indefinitely? What Led To The Move; Debate Over AI Boundaries Explained

LATEST NEWS

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 28, 2026)? Emirates Flights Delayed; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

James Tolkan Death Reason: ‘Back To The Future’ And ‘Top Gun’ Actor Dies At 94 Due To…

Houthis Launch First Missile From Yemen Towards Israel; Air Defence Activated As Sirens Echo Across Negev, Confirms IDF

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

RCB vs SRH: Josh Hazlewood Escapes Fresh Injury Scare Before IPL 2026 Opener— Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans be Worried? Details Inside

Pakistan’s Lady Willingdon Hospital Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Doctors ‘Competing’ In Live Surgery – Watch

From India to the World Stage: Dr. Yethindra Vityala Sweeps Top Honors At ASCO Direct GI 2026

Happy Raj OTT Release Date Announced: GV Prakash, Abbas Starrer Ready To Stream Online, Here’s When And Where To Watch After Theatrical Run

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles 25-Year-Old Wife In Moving Car, Keeps Body In Vehicle For Hours, Dumps It From Bridge As 2-Year-Old Sleeps Inside

Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install
Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install
Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install
Android 17 Beta 3 Update: Google Releases Latest Version, Brings Back Single-Tap Wi-Fi Toggle | Check Supported Devices List And How To Install

QUICK LINKS