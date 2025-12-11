LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Annoyed By Random Reels In Your Feed? Instagram's New 'Your Algorithm' Feature Puts You In Control, Here's How

Instagram has rolled out a new feature through which users can control algorithm of Reels. Now users can tell their preferred topics and topic they are not interested in.

Instagram launched 'Your Algorithm' feature
Instagram launched 'Your Algorithm' feature

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 11, 2025 18:49:56 IST

Instagram has become the most popular platform for short videos surfing, known as Instagram Reels. The major complaint from the users was that they are unable to control the algorithm due to which Instagram pushes certain kinds of content which is not preferable for users. Instagram has resolved this issue by allowing users to control the algorithm  

The company said that they want to give users more meaningful ways to control what they see on the app. This feature starts with reels. This feature is powered by AI, as it helps users to easily view and personalize the topic user see in Reels section of the app, making the viewing experience customized as per users’ choice. 

How Your Algorithm works  

To access the feature users, they have to go to the Reels tab and in the top right corner there will be a new icon denoted by two lines with hearts. The users will see a list of topics that Instagram believes users are interested in after tapping the icon. 

The users can tell Instagram on which topic you want to see Reels and which topic user doesn’t want to see. Instagram will adapt the user’s recommendations accordingly. 

Users can see their top interests, tune in their preference, type in the topic they want to see, and which topics they don’t want to see. The app will show the Reels accordingly. Users can also share ‘Your Algorithm with their stories to inform their interest to their followers.   

Who can use this feature 

Instagram has initially launched this feature only for the US, but this feature will be launched globally soon. Experts believe that Instagram will expand this feature to the Explore page and others pages in the Instagram app. However, the company has not confirmed any dates for global launch of this feature. 

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 6:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS