Apple iPhone 17 Series Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: Check Expected Features for All Models

Apple is launching the much-awaited iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, featuring four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This lineup promises a blend of sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced camera technology.
Design and Display
iPhone 17 Air: approximately 5.5 millimeter thickness, super-thin; 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz and HDR10, etc
iPhone 17: 6.3-inch OLED display and ProMotion and small notch; also 120Hz after small pixel size is not something that changes; flat edge design.
List Pro models: iPhone 17 Pro (6.3) inch, iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9); Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Highest resolutions support up to 120Hz; presentative anti-reflective glass technology.
Performance and Chipset
It runs on the latest A19 chipset of Apple on the base models, with the A19 Pro chipset for the Air and Pro models.
The RAM is variant-wise:
iPhone 17: 8GB or 12GB RAM available as an option.
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max RAM: 12GB RAM standard.
The cooling system satisfies higher requirements considered for the best thermal management through a vapor chamber in Pro models.
Many AI-centered improvements and real-time processing capabilities are offered on Pro variants.
Camera Upgrades
iPhone 17 and 17 Air: Twin 48 MP wide cameras and 12MP ultra-wide, with 24MP front cameras for better selfies.
Pro Models: Triple camera systems that include 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom compared to other iPhones with improved, clearer photos, better zoom, etc.
All models include some greater than previous years’ computational photography options, such as Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, etc.
Battery and Charging
Battery capacity:
The series of iPhones 17 includes battery capacities between roughly 2900mAh (Air) and about 4000mAh in the Pro models.
Fast charging capability supports a maximum of 35W wired.
MagSafe wireless charging is still available, and the magnet strength has increased.
Connectivity details and other features
Next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.
iPhone 17 Air – first time Apple in-house 5G modem
IP68 tb and dust resistance
Face ID ergonomics and security features improved
Satellite connectivity and crash detection feature included.
Pricing and Availability
Prices start around ₹79,990 for the base iPhone 17 model.
Pro models start higher due to upgraded storage and features, with Pro Max topping around ₹1,44,990.
Pre-orders open September 12, with official sales beginning September 19.
Apple’s iPhone 17 series advances the smartphone experience with cutting-edge technology, refined designs, and enhanced cameras, making it a significant release for 2025.