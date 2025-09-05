LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple iPhone 17 Series Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: Check Expected Features for All Models

Apple iPhone 17 Series Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: Check Expected Features for All Models

Apple’s iPhone 17 series launches on September 9, 2025, featuring four models with A19 chips, advanced cameras, OLED displays, faster charging, and next-gen connectivity, starting at ₹79,990 in India.

iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 5, 2025 16:52:58 IST

Apple is launching the much-awaited iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, featuring four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This lineup promises a blend of sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced camera technology.

Design and Display

  • iPhone 17 Air: approximately 5.5 millimeter thickness, super-thin; 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz and HDR10, etc

  • iPhone 17: 6.3-inch OLED display and ProMotion and small notch; also 120Hz after small pixel size is not something that changes; flat edge design.

  • List Pro models: iPhone 17 Pro (6.3) inch, iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9); Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Highest resolutions support up to 120Hz; presentative anti-reflective glass technology.

Performance and Chipset

  • It runs on the latest A19 chipset of Apple on the base models, with the A19 Pro chipset for the Air and Pro models.

  • The RAM is variant-wise:

  • iPhone 17: 8GB or 12GB RAM available as an option.

  • iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max RAM: 12GB RAM standard.

  • The cooling system satisfies higher requirements considered for the best thermal management through a vapor chamber in Pro models.

  • Many AI-centered improvements and real-time processing capabilities are offered on Pro variants.

Camera Upgrades

  • iPhone 17 and 17 Air: Twin 48 MP wide cameras and 12MP ultra-wide, with 24MP front cameras for better selfies.

  • Pro Models: Triple camera systems that include 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom compared to other iPhones with improved, clearer photos, better zoom, etc.

  • All models include some greater than previous years’ computational photography options, such as Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, etc.

Battery and Charging

  • Battery capacity:

  • The series of iPhones 17 includes battery capacities between roughly 2900mAh (Air) and about 4000mAh in the Pro models.

  • Fast charging capability supports a maximum of 35W wired.

  • MagSafe wireless charging is still available, and the magnet strength has increased.

Connectivity details and other features

  • Next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

  • iPhone 17 Air – first time Apple in-house 5G modem

  • IP68 tb and dust resistance

  • Face ID ergonomics and security features improved

  • Satellite connectivity and crash detection feature included.

Pricing and Availability

  • Prices start around ₹79,990 for the base iPhone 17 model.

  • Pro models start higher due to upgraded storage and features, with Pro Max topping around ₹1,44,990.

  • Pre-orders open September 12, with official sales beginning September 19.

 

Apple’s iPhone 17 series advances the smartphone experience with cutting-edge technology, refined designs, and enhanced cameras, making it a significant release for 2025.

Tags: Apple event 2025iPhone 17 featuresiPhone 17 priceiPhone 17 ProiPhone 17 series

Apple iPhone 17 Series Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: Check Expected Features for All Models

