Apple iPhone 17 Series Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: Check Expected Features for All Models

Apple is launching the much-awaited iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, featuring four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This lineup promises a blend of sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced camera technology.

List Pro models: iPhone 17 Pro (6.3) inch, iPhone 17 Pro Max (6.9); Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Highest resolutions support up to 120Hz; presentative anti-reflective glass technology.

iPhone 17: 6.3-inch OLED display and ProMotion and small notch; also 120Hz after small pixel size is not something that changes; flat edge design.

iPhone 17 Air: approximately 5.5 millimeter thickness, super-thin; 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz and HDR10, etc

It runs on the latest A19 chipset of Apple on the base models, with the A19 Pro chipset for the Air and Pro models.

The RAM is variant-wise:

iPhone 17: 8GB or 12GB RAM available as an option.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max RAM: 12GB RAM standard.

The cooling system satisfies higher requirements considered for the best thermal management through a vapor chamber in Pro models.