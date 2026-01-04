Apple’s 12-Inch MacBook Returns: Compact Design With iPhone Chipset, Know Price And Launch Date

As per the claims made by market research firm, the device will mark Apple’s comeback to smaller notebooks after the company discontinued the 12-inch MacBook several years ago. The previous 12-inch model focused on portability, but the device struggled to meet performance expectations at the time. The upcoming device may have a different strategy by balancing size, power use, and pricing.

The report suggests that Apple is expected to use the A18 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro series. This would be a shift from the M-series processors used in current MacBooks. Even so, early performance estimates signal that the chip could deliver a clear improvement over the intel processors used in older compact MacBooks. It is expected that single core output would be much higher whereas the multi core results may come close to the first M1 chip in light workloads.

If the company is using an iPhone class, chipset could also support better power efficiency. The A18 Pro chip runs on a phone without a cooling fan, which means the MacBook could operate silently and focus on longer battery life. This design would suit users who rely on their laptops for daily work rather than demanding tasks. upcoming MacBook price

The company has not confirmed the pricing of the upcoming MacBook. However, the reports suggest that the upcoming device from Apple would start around $799, which is roughly Rs. 71,921.


