Home > Tech and Auto > Apple's 12-Inch MacBook Returns: Compact Design With iPhone Chipset, Know Price And Launch Date

Apple’s 12-Inch MacBook Returns: Compact Design With iPhone Chipset, Know Price And Launch Date

Apple is planning to launch its 12-inch compact MacBook again after years. The device is expected to feature A18 chipset which is used in iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple to launch compact 12-inch Macbook, credit: Apple.com
Apple to launch compact 12-inch Macbook, credit: Apple.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 4, 2026 13:21:24 IST

Apple’s 12-Inch MacBook Returns: Compact Design With iPhone Chipset, Know Price And Launch Date

Apple is reportedly planning to expand its MacBook range by introducing a new model targeting users who want a smaller laptop at a lower cost. A report from a market research firm suggests that the tech giant is gearing up for a compact MacBook with a 12.9-inch screen. The device is expected to launch in spring 2026. 

As per the claims made by market research firm, the device will mark Apple’s comeback to smaller notebooks after the company discontinued the 12-inch MacBook several years ago. The previous 12-inch model focused on portability, but the device struggled to meet performance expectations at the time. The upcoming device may have a different strategy by balancing size, power use, and pricing. 

The screen size of the device would be slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch display on the current MacBook Air. However, narrow screen bordars could allow Apple to keep the overall body close to standard laptop dimensions. This will help the user to carry the MacBook while still offering enough space for everyday tasks such as browsing, writing, and video streaming. 

MacBook with iPhone chipset?

The report suggests that Apple is expected to use the A18 Pro chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 Pro series. This would be a shift from the M-series processors used in current MacBooks. Even so, early performance estimates signal that the chip could deliver a clear improvement over the intel processors used in older compact MacBooks. It is expected that single core output would be much higher whereas the multi core results may come close to the first M1 chip in light workloads. 

If the company is using an iPhone class, chipset could also support better power efficiency. The A18 Pro chip runs on a phone without a cooling fan, which means the MacBook could operate silently and focus on longer battery life. This design would suit users who rely on their laptops for daily work rather than demanding tasks. 

upcoming MacBook price

The company has not confirmed the pricing of the upcoming MacBook. However, the reports suggest that the upcoming device from Apple would start around $799, which is roughly Rs. 71,921. 

Also Read: ‘We’re Not Kidding’: Elon Musk Issues Public Warning Over Illegal Content Created With Grok

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 1:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: appleLaptopMacBook

Apple’s 12-Inch MacBook Returns: Compact Design With iPhone Chipset, Know Price And Launch Date

Apple’s 12-Inch MacBook Returns: Compact Design With iPhone Chipset, Know Price And Launch Date

