Australia takes Microsoft to court, says it misled 2.7 million customers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 04:44:01 IST

(Reuters) -Australia's competition watchdog said on Monday said it has filed proceedings in the Federal Court against Microsoft Australia and its parent company Microsoft Corp for allegedly misleading about 2.7 million Australian customers. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleges that the company misled customers about subscription options and price increases, after it integrated its AI assistant, Copilot, into Microsoft 365 plans.  (Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 4:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

