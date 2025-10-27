Australia takes Microsoft to court, says it misled 2.7 million customers

(Reuters) -Australia's competition watchdog said on Monday said it has filed proceedings in the Federal Court against Microsoft Australia and its parent company Microsoft Corp for allegedly misleading about 2.7 million Australian customers. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleges that the company misled customers about subscription options and price increases, after it integrated its AI assistant, Copilot, into Microsoft 365 plans. (Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

