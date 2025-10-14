LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

The Meta-owned social media app will now automatically restrict all teen accounts to content that aligns with a PG-13 rating.

Representational image (Photo source: Freepik)
Representational image (Photo source: Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 14, 2025 21:07:10 IST

Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

Instagram has announced a major update aimed at improving safety for teenage users on its platform. The Meta-owned social media app will now automatically restrict all teen accounts to content that aligns with a PG-13 rating. This means that teenagers will have limited exposure to posts that include strong language, risky stunts, or other age-inappropriate material.

The change, which is enabled by default, is part of Instagram’s effort to create a safer online environment for young users. Under this new setting, teens will be shielded from photos and videos that could encourage harmful behaviour, including images related to drugs or dangerous challenges.

Meta explained that while it had previously committed to hiding sensitive content from teens, those measures were not always effective. Reports had shown that teens could still access inappropriate sexual or self-harm-related content through recommendations. The new PG-13 restriction aims to fix those gaps.

What the new rules mean?

Instagram will now prevent teenagers from following or interacting with accounts that share adult or inappropriate material. If a teen already follows such accounts, they will no longer be able to see their posts, send messages, or view comments from those profiles. Likewise, those restricted accounts will be blocked from following or messaging teens, offering extra protection from unwanted contact.

Instagram is also tightening its search and AI filters. Keywords related to sensitive topics such as suicide, eating disorders, alcohol, or gore will now be blocked. Additionally, PG-13 rules will extend to AI chats and features, ensuring that automated responses remain age-appropriate.

Parents will play a key role under the new system. Teens will not be able to manually switch off the PG-13 restriction without parental approval. For stricter monitoring, Meta is introducing an optional “limited content” mode, which blocks even more content and disables comments entirely.

