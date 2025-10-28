LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn elon musk amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 13:29:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

(Reuters) -British cryptocurrency company KR1 said on Tuesday it plans to uplist its stock to the main market of the London Stock Exchange, to enhance its visibility and broaden investor base. KR1's move comes at a time when decentralised blockchain companies have gained a strong foothold in the global financial system and are of great interest to institutional investors. The UK, which has one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally, has been revising regulations and positioning itself as a hub for the maturing sector. KR1, currently listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange, said it would also establish a placing programme to issue new shares to expand its staking operations, which involve validating transactions on blockchain networks in exchange for rewards. The company's stock migration is subject to approval of a prospectus by the Financial Conduct Authority and shareholder approval. (Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 1:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia's youth social media ban but will comply with it

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia’s youth social media ban but will comply with it

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

LATEST NEWS

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

Bollywood Music Director Duo Aikarth Purohit and Kapil Paliwal Collaborate with Actor-Director Himanshu Singh Rajawat for the Rajasthan-Based Crime Thriller Film SAGWAAN

Spain's blue-chip IBEX finally tops 2007 record high

Tyler Oliveira Defends ‘Poop Throwing Festival’ Video Filmed In India, American YouTuber Offers Mock Apology

Vehicle Ban in Delhi From November 1: List of Vehicles Not Allowed to Enter the City

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

China and ASEAN, hit by US tariffs, sign upgraded free trade pact

FREE ChatGPT Subscription For All! OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Is Going 100% Free From This November- Here’s How

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked In Massive Data Breach

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing
British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing
British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing
British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

QUICK LINKS