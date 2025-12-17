Get Up To Rs. 3.65 Lakh Off On Your New Kia Car, Company Launches ‘Inspiring December’ Campaign, Check Limited-Time Offer Here

Kia has launched the year-end sales known as Inspiring December. The sales is aiming for the customers who are planning to buy a new car before the year end. The sale is valid across the country for December, and it offers benefits up to Rs.3.65 lakhs on selected Kia models

Kia models on which sale is applicable

The Kia Inspiring December sale is available across almost all the models offered by Kia including the Seltos, Sonet, Syros, Carens Clavis in both ICE and EV variants, and the Carnival. The company claims that the offer has been designed to add greater value for the customers planning an upgrade or a new purchase during the festive year-end period.

Kia has merged several offers in the Inspiring December sale, providing benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, and corporate deals. The offers differ by model and variant and depend on availability, so the company urges the customers to take quick action.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Kia India said that through sale the brand want to thank customers for continuous trust in the company. He further said that the Inspiring December showcase Kia’s focus on delivering strong ownership experiences alongside its design, technology and safety offerings and strengthening the relationship with both new and existing customers.

Customers can book their Kia through multiple ways including the official Kia India website, the My Kia app or offline through visiting authorised dealership. Customers can also opt for Kia’s toll-free customer care number for booking their Kia car. The sale is available throughout India, and it is valid till the end of December.

Kia Motors India operation and sales

The company has set up a manufacturing plant in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has the capability of producing 3,00,000 units each year. The company began mass production in August 2019.

The company has shipped about 1.5 million cars from its Anantapur plant with over 1.2 million cars sold in India and more than 3,67,000 cars has been exported. Also Read: MG Hector Facelift Prices Revealed: Top 5 Hottest Features As It Gets ₹3 Lakh Cheaper Than Previous Model