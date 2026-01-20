LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > 'Getting Ready to Make History': Nothing Drops New Logo on X, Signals Big Shift Away From Pixel-Style Identity

‘Getting Ready to Make History’: Nothing Drops New Logo on X, Signals Big Shift Away From Pixel-Style Identity

Nothing has unveiled a new logo and tagline, moving away from its pixel-style identity toward a cleaner, more mainstream design.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 20, 2026 11:49:45 IST

‘Getting Ready to Make History’: Nothing Drops New Logo on X, Signals Big Shift Away From Pixel-Style Identity

Chinese tech brand Nothing has confirmed a major brand identity redesign with its new logo. The tech manufacturer has confirmed the new logo through X which indicates a significant shift away from the pixel-style visual identity that has defined the brand since launch. The company has also dropped a new tagline with the new logo, Getting ready to make history” which is accompanied by two monochrome images highlighting a new wordmark. 

Nothing New Logo

The teaser image portrays a cleaner, more conventional typographic treatment compared to Nothing’s existing dot-matrix and pixel-inspired branding. The company has not provided any official statement alongside the post; the company has also not confirmed whether the change is limited to the logo or part of a wider brand refresh. 

The company has shared no product reference, launch date, or event details were included which signals that the announcement is focused on brand identity rather than hardware. 

Since the launch, the Nothing has branded itself a design centric consumer tech brand, with its pixel-style logo and visual language becoming a core part of its identity. The new logo appears to move toward a more restrained and mainstream look, which shows that the company is moving from the aesthetic that helped the brand stand out in a crowded smartphone and audio market. 

The new logo will reflect a broader strategy to unify branding across its expanding portfolio, including smartphones, audio products, and sub-brand CMF. 

Nothing new logo sparked public reaction

The new logo has sparked mixed reactions from users. Some users have welcomed the new design citing it a natural evolution as the company matures and scale globally whereas some users also speculated about whether the logo change signals deeper internal or strategic changes. However, the company has not indicated any such development. 

The company has not announced when it will officially launch the new logo or whether it will be accompanied by changes across its website, apps, packaging, or marketing material. 

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 11:49 AM IST
QUICK LINKS