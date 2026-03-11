Goboult Launches Mustang Sprint True Wireless Earbuds With Transparent Automotive Inspired Design, 60 Hour Battery Life And ANC At Just Rs…

Audio wearable brand Goboult has launched the Mustang Sprintable true wireless earbuds in India alongside the Mustang smartwatch. The newly launched TWS earbuds features a transparent automotive-inspired design and aims to bring stylish looks and long battery life at a budget price. The device is on sale at an introductory price below Rs 2,000.

Features and specification

The earbuds case has a semi-transparent polycarbonate shell, which portrays the detailing on the earbuds nested inside. The earbuds feature a textured surface for grip, and users get touch controls for playback, calls and other commands.

In terms of audio, the earbud uses a 13mm dynamic drivers tuned for bass-heavy output. The audio wearable supports ANC along with quad-microphone environmental noise cancellation for calls. The four-mic system is developed to filter out background noise and improve voice clarity during phone calls.

The device claims up to 60 hours of total playback with the charging case while in terms of gaming and video playback, the earbuds include a 45ms low-latency mode designed to reduce audio delay between on-screen action and sound output.

The Mustang Sprint also supports dual device connectivity, allowing users to stay connected to two devices simultaneously, such as a smartphone and a laptop. A companion app is available for additional controls and device management.

The major highlight may be that design, the Sprint TWS has a long battery life claim, gaming mode, ANC, and a lot more to offer.

Price and Availability

The Goboult Mustang Sprint TWS earbuds costs Rs 5,999 but currently available at a special launch price of Rs 1,999. The pre-booking of the device is opened on Gobult's website on 10th March 2026. The open sales will begin on March 15 through major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and company's official website.


