Goboult Launches Mustang Sprint True Wireless Earbuds With Transparent Automotive Inspired Design, 60 Hour Battery Life And ANC At Just Rs…

Goboult has launched the Mustang Sprint true wireless earbuds in India with a transparent automotive-inspired design and up to 60 hours of battery life. Priced at Rs 5,999, the earbuds are available at a launch price of Rs 1,999 and will go on sale from March 15, 2026 on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 11, 2026 19:25:32 IST

Audio wearable brand Goboult has launched the Mustang Sprintable true wireless earbuds in India alongside the Mustang smartwatch. The newly launched TWS earbuds features a transparent automotive-inspired design and aims to bring stylish looks and long battery life at a budget price. The device is on sale at an introductory price below Rs 2,000. 

Features and specification 

The earbuds case has a semi-transparent polycarbonate shell, which portrays the detailing on the earbuds nested inside. The earbuds feature a textured surface for grip, and users get touch controls for playback, calls and other commands. 

The device has also integrated design elements linked to Mustang’s motorsport heritage. The device features ‘302 Legacy Signature’ graphics and the Mustang wordmark, referencing the Mustang 302 performance lineage. 

In terms of audio, the earbud uses a 13mm dynamic drivers tuned for bass-heavy output. The audio wearable supports ANC along with quad-microphone environmental noise cancellation for calls. The four-mic system is developed to filter out background noise and improve voice clarity during phone calls. 

The device claims up to 60 hours of total playback with the charging case while in terms of gaming and video playback, the earbuds include a 45ms low-latency mode designed to reduce audio delay between on-screen action and sound output. 

The Mustang Sprint also supports dual device connectivity, allowing users to stay connected to two devices simultaneously, such as a smartphone and a laptop. A companion app is available for additional controls and device management. 

The major highlight may be that design, the Sprint TWS has a long battery life claim, gaming mode, ANC, and a lot more to offer. 

Price and Availability 

The Goboult Mustang Sprint TWS earbuds costs Rs 5,999 but currently available at a special launch price of Rs 1,999. The pre-booking of the device is opened on Gobult’s website on 10th March 2026. The open sales will begin on March 15 through major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and company’s official website. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:25 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: EarbudsGoboultGoboult Mustang Sprint True Wireless Earbudswireless earbuds

Tags: EarbudsGoboultGoboult Mustang Sprint True Wireless Earbudswireless earbuds

