Home > Tech and Auto > Lava All-Set To Introduce Bold 2 5G In India: Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Camera, And Slim Bezels, Check All Details And Launch Date

Lava All-Set To Introduce Bold 2 5G In India: Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Camera, And Slim Bezels, Check All Details And Launch Date

Lava Bold 2 5G will launch in India on March 13, 2026, featuring an under-display fingerprint scanner and dual rear cameras, with sales via Amazon.

Lava Bold 2 to launch on March 13
Lava Bold 2 to launch on March 13

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 11, 2026 10:08:52 IST

Lava All-Set To Introduce Bold 2 5G In India: Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Camera, And Slim Bezels, Check All Details And Launch Date

Indian smartphone brand, Lava is all-set to launch its new Lava Bold 2 5G in India. The company has announced the official launch date, i.e. 13th March 2026. The company has confirmed the data after updating the microsite on Amazon. 

The company has teased the Bold 2 5G for the Indian market. With the Bold series, the company is aiming for affordable phones that look good and pack in modern features. 

Lava Bold 2 5G Design 

The company has already released the teaser images and promo of the phone which describe its design detail. The key highlight of the phone is the under-display fingerprint scanner. The device also features a centre hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the displays have slim bezels, though the chin at the bottom is a bit thicker. The company has built the phone on a flat frame, a flat rear panel, and a rectangular camera module on the back. The rear panel offers two cameras and an LED flash. The power and volume buttons sit on the right edge. 

You Might Be Interested In

Where to buy

Interested buyers can find the Lava Bold 2 5G on Amazon India. The teaser shows the black version, but the company is expected to reveal more colour options at the time of launch. The company has also not revealed the camera specs, processor, display size, battery, and storage details of the phone. 

The device will be succeeding the last year’s Lava Bold 5G, which was launched in April 2025 with a 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant starting at Rs 10,499. The last generation model was launched with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a decent 5000mAh battery supported by 33W wired fast charging. 

The company is likely to stick with the same strategy, the Bold 2 5G will launch with strong specifications and features at an affordable price range aiming users looking for a budget-friendly, made in India 5G smartphone. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 10:08 AM IST
Lava All-Set To Introduce Bold 2 5G In India: Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Camera, And Slim Bezels, Check All Details And Launch Date

