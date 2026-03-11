Lava All-Set To Introduce Bold 2 5G In India: Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Camera, And Slim Bezels, Check All Details And Launch Date

Indian smartphone brand, Lava is all-set to launch its new Lava Bold 2 5G in India. The company has announced the official launch date, i.e. 13th March 2026. The company has confirmed the data after updating the microsite on Amazon.
The company has teased the Bold 2 5G for the Indian market. With the Bold series, the company is aiming for affordable phones that look good and pack in modern features.
Lava Bold 2 5G Design
The company has already released the teaser images and promo of the phone which describe its design detail. The key highlight of the phone is the under-display fingerprint scanner. The device also features a centre hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the displays have slim bezels, though the chin at the bottom is a bit thicker. The company has built the phone on a flat frame, a flat rear panel, and a rectangular camera module on the back. The rear panel offers two cameras and an LED flash. The power and volume buttons sit on the right edge.
Where to buy
Interested buyers can find the Lava Bold 2 5G on Amazon India. The teaser shows the black version, but the company is expected to reveal more colour options at the time of launch. The company has also not revealed the camera specs, processor, display size, battery, and storage details of the phone.
The device will be succeeding the last year’s Lava Bold 5G, which was launched in April 2025 with a 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant starting at Rs 10,499. The last generation model was launched with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a decent 5000mAh battery supported by 33W wired fast charging.
The company is likely to stick with the same strategy, the Bold 2 5G will launch with strong specifications and features at an affordable price range aiming users looking for a budget-friendly, made in India 5G smartphone.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed