Lava All-Set To Introduce Bold 2 5G In India: Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Camera, And Slim Bezels, Check All Details And Launch Date

Indian smartphone brand, Lava is all-set to launch its new Lava Bold 2 5G in India. The company has announced the official launch date, i.e. 13th March 2026. The company has confirmed the data after updating the microsite on Amazon.

The company has teased the Bold 2 5G for the Indian market. With the Bold series, the company is aiming for affordable phones that look good and pack in modern features.

Lava Bold 2 5G Design

Interested buyers can find the Lava Bold 2 5G on Amazon India. The teaser shows the black version, but the company is expected to reveal more colour options at the time of launch. The company has also not revealed the camera specs, processor, display size, battery, and storage details of the phone.

The device will be succeeding the last year’s Lava Bold 5G, which was launched in April 2025 with a 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant starting at Rs 10,499. The last generation model was launched with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a decent 5000mAh battery supported by 33W wired fast charging.

The company is likely to stick with the same strategy, the Bold 2 5G will launch with strong specifications and features at an affordable price range aiming users looking for a budget-friendly, made in India 5G smartphone.