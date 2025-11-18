LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Levels Up AI Game With Gemini 3 Amid OpenAI Tensions

Google Levels Up AI Game With Gemini 3 Amid OpenAI Tensions

Gemini 3 is likely to be a factor that co terminously changes the entire Google ecosystem interaction from search to creative work and also spills over to shifting the power line on generative AI.

(Image Credit: Google Gemini via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Google Gemini via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 18, 2025 22:40:04 IST

Google Levels Up AI Game With Gemini 3 Amid OpenAI Tensions

By ghosting its powerful engaging lineup of advanced AI, Google LLC announced Gemini 3, its last multimodal large language model meant to compete with the likes of OpenAI. The model is incorporated in Google’s main applications covering the Search engine and the dedicated Gemini app commenting each user’s thoughts and switching from making search results only more accurate to being a user ‘thought partner’. The launch starts with US subscribers in Gemini Pro and Ultra tiers, with wider distribution to follow globally.

Gemini 3 

Gemini 3 presents a batch of enhanced capabilities: enhanced reasoning, improved contextual comprehension, and a new ‘thinking’ mode, which is overlaid with a less reactive and more complex multi step response. Besides that, Google claims to have put in place even more robust safeguards against misinformation, emotional manipulation, and other generative AI related risks. So, in this respect, Google takes not only the competition from OpenAI into account but also the larger issues regarding responsible AI deployment and large model safety.

Google Gemini AI 

With this release, Google is saying that it wants to take back or at least keep the top spot in the overblown AI ecosystem fast approaching its end. The competition with OpenAI and other contenders (like Anthropic) is becoming increasingly cut throat, and the outcome of this model launch will be closely monitored to see if Google’s gigantic investments in AI infrastructure and model development will give them a lasting competitive edge. For the users, whether they are normal people or businesses, Gemini 3 is likely to be a factor that co terminously changes the entire Google ecosystem interaction from search to creative work and also spills over to shifting the power line on generative AI.

Also Read: X, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity Hit Amid Massive Internet Outage, Cloudflare CTO Reveals What Exactly Happened

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:40 PM IST
Google Levels Up AI Game With Gemini 3 Amid OpenAI Tensions

