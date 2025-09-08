LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Here's what we know about US' PlayStation's concert series

Here's what we know about US' PlayStation's concert series

Here's what we know about US' PlayStation's concert series

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 23:11:09 IST

Los Angeles [US], June 18 (ANI): There’s great news for gamers out there.

As per The Verge, Sony is all set to come up with PlayStation concerts in the US this autumn. Audience will get a chance to hear live performances of tracks from franchises like God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon.

In addition to music from those big tentpole games (and the setlist better include Ghost of Tsushima’s incredible title drop), the concerts will showcase “fan-favorite themes from Bloodborne, Astrobot, Journey, Uncharted, and Helldivers 2, offering a rich and diverse journey through the PlayStation universe.

A live band is expected to play the music while “the latest LED technology and state-of-the-art multi-layered projections” will turn the stage into “a mesmerising visual masterpiece.”

The PlayStation concert began on April 19 in Dublin and will have its upcoming segament in the US. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

