How To Make UPI Payments From Meta AI Ray-Ban Glasses? New Feature Also Includes Deepika Padukone’s Voice, Check How To Activate

Meta is introducing a variety of artificial intelligence features to its Meta glasses of Ray-Ban. It has also launched the celebrity AI voice of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who joins the list of the global lineup of voices of the AI assistant, which includes Hollywood actors Awkwafina, Judi Dench, etc.

Meta AI glasses is currently providing voice interactions without hands and Hindi language to UPI Lite payments. It also enables users to have festive-themed restyling of their photos.

Padukone must also be the first Indian actress to provide her voice to Meta AI. She is working with the social media giant at a time when a number of actors and musicians, including Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Asha Bhonsle, and Arjit Singh have approached court seeking protection of their personality rights due to increasing misuse of their image by artificial intelligence in the form of deepfakes.

This is how you can take advantage of the most recent update of Meta AI.

Talk to the AI voice of Deepika Padukone hands-free

In the latest update, it is now possible to communicate with Meta AI, as the latest Ray-Ban Meta glasses allow the user to speak without a phone. It is just enough to say Hey Meta in order to talk with the AI assistant. It is possible to use the glasses to explain something in an instant, to get a quick trivia, a joke, a puzzle, or even a translation of a phrase. The glasses will be the response of the AI.

This time around the only difference is that Meta now has celebrity voices and even a special version of Deepika Padukone voice in Indian English using AI. To modify the voice, go to the Meta AI application, and then to the Device Settings -Meta AI -Language and Voice, and switch the voice of the Bollywood star.

Talk to your glasses in Hindi

Another appealing attribute, however, is that currently, the user can speak to Meta AI when wearing his/her Ray-Ban glasses in Hindi. This can be attributed to the fact that India has its AI model developer Sarvam.

In order to begin using Hindi, it is necessary to open the Meta AI app on your phone and go to.

Meta AI > Language and Voice. Lastly, select Hindi as your favorite language.

One it is ready you can speak all your orders in Hindi. Questions, voice messages, photos, videos or answering calls and messages. The update will probably simplify the process of interacting with Meta AI on behalf of millions of users, in other words, closing the language barrier.

Meta has also launched a temporary Diwali Restyle feature that lets users customise their pictures with fireworks, rangoli effects, and so on without the need to touch their screen, in advance of the festive season.

To give it a test, have taken a photo with the glasses and say, “Hey Meta, restyle this” and Meta AI will automatically change your capture into a Diwali-themed photo.

These restyled photos can be viewed, saved or shared by users in the Meta AI application. The feature has a short duration and it provides a creative and festive method of celebrating and sharing with others.

Make UPI Payments directly through your glasses

Meta also experimented with UPI QR code payments, which can be completed by the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The feature that was debuted at the recent Global Fintech Fest will be launched shortly. To send money below 1,000 rupees, customers only need to tell Meta, Scan and Pay.

After that, Meta AI transacts the payment using the UPI Lite using your WhatsApp-connected bank account. None of this is required to touch your phone or wallet.

According to Meta, this option may facilitate the process of making small purchases daily, safely, and easily to users of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Bursts Into Flames In China, Driver Burnt Alive. Here’s How To Ensure Safety In EVs