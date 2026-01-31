iPhone 17e To Debut Soon In India: 48 MP Camera With OIS, New Vibrant Colours, Check Launch Date And Price

iPhone 17e features and specification

The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone is likely to be powered by the Apple A19 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Leaks also suggests that the device is packed with 4,005mAh battery with MagSafe wireless charging support.

Speaking about camera, the phone will likely feature a 48MP Centre-stage camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation for high quality photos with a single camera on the rear panel. The front of the device is likely to offer an 18MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling.

iPhone 17e Price and launch date

The company has not revealed anything regarding the launch and price of upcoming iPhone, but the experts and media reports suggest that the device will likely launch in either last week of February or first week of March 2026.

In terms of pricing, the reports suggest that the price of the phone can be around Rs.65,000. All the other details regarding iPhone 17e are still not out more details are expected to unveil near the launch. Also Read: Airtel Partners With Adobe: Get A Free One-Year Subscription Worth Rs.4,000 To Design Graphics And Edit Videos, Check How To Get Benefits

