iPhone 17e To Debut Soon In India: 48 MP Camera With OIS, New Vibrant Colours, Check Launch Date And Price

Apple is gearing up for the launch of iPhone 17e; the device will launch around the march, as per media reports. The experts believe that the smartphone is going to bring in features like a fusion single camera, along with the latest Apple in-house chipset. Here are all details regarding the features and specifications of the upcoming phone.
iPhone 17e features and specification
The upcoming iPhone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone is likely to be powered by the Apple A19 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Leaks also suggests that the device is packed with 4,005mAh battery with MagSafe wireless charging support.
The upcoming iPhone 17e will sustain most of the elements from the previous model iPhone 16e. However, the media reports suggest that in terms of design the company will be doubling down on a thinner chassis and will offer the same in this variant too. The phone is expected to get new shades like other phones from the iPhone 17 series i.e., iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Speaking about camera, the phone will likely feature a 48MP Centre-stage camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation for high quality photos with a single camera on the rear panel. The front of the device is likely to offer an 18MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling.
iPhone 17e Price and launch date
The company has not revealed anything regarding the launch and price of upcoming iPhone, but the experts and media reports suggest that the device will likely launch in either last week of February or first week of March 2026.
In terms of pricing, the reports suggest that the price of the phone can be around Rs.65,000. All the other details regarding iPhone 17e are still not out more details are expected to unveil near the launch.
Also Read: Airtel Partners With Adobe: Get A Free One-Year Subscription Worth Rs.4,000 To Design Graphics And Edit Videos, Check How To Get Benefits
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed