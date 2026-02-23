iQOO 15R Set To Launch In India With 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging: Check Specs, Price, And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO is ready to bring a big new phone to India. The company has confirmed that the iQOO 15R will launch on February 24, 2026, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most talked-about phones early this year. This will be the first time an “R” model appears in the iQOO flagship lineup, and the brand has already shared important details through a teaser microsite on Amazon.



One of the biggest talking points about the iQOO 15R is its huge 7,600 mAh battery. iQOO says the phone will support 100W wired charging and even bypass charging, which can keep the phone cool and powered while you play games or use heavy apps. According to the company’s tests, the phone can go from 20 per cent to 44 per cent in just 10 minutes, although real-world results can vary with temperature and initial charge level.

iQOO 15R features and specification The heart of the phone is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a Supercomputing Q2 chip. This setup promises strong performance for apps and games, and iQOO says it will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 right out of the box. The phone will also get four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, so it should stay current for a long time.



The device is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is said to reach up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness for clear outdoor viewing.



Camera specs include a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP Sony LYT-700V sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), along with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there should be a 32 MP selfie camera capable of good quality shots and video.



iQOO has packed premium features into the phone, including IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an IR blaster. A 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system is also included to help manage heat during long sessions of use.