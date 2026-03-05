LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > MacBook Neo Vs MacBook Air M2: From Display To Processor, Which Laptop Suits You Best? Detailed Comparison

MacBook Neo Vs MacBook Air M2: From Display To Processor, Which Laptop Suits You Best? Detailed Comparison

Apple launched the MacBook Neo starting at Rs 69,000 with an A18 Pro chip, offering a budget option compared to more powerful M-series MacBooks like the MacBook Air M2.

MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M2 detailed comparision
MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M2 detailed comparision

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 5, 2026 16:02:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MacBook Neo Vs MacBook Air M2: From Display To Processor, Which Laptop Suits You Best? Detailed Comparison

US based tech giant Apple has introduced the MacBook Neo for Rs 69,000. The newly launched device is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset. This chipset was first introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max whereas the new MacBooks are powered by M5 or even M4 chips which means these MacBooks are much more powerful than compared to newly launched MacBook Neo. 

Apple MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M2 

Display: The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina screen with 2.5K resoultion and a refresh rate of 60Hz and peak brightness of 500 nits. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:10 whereas the Apple M2 MacBook Air features a quite bigger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Screen with 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The M2 MacBook Air display has a peak brightness of 500 nits and true tone technology. 

Processor: The newly launched MacBook Neo is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset built on a 6-core CPU. The A series processor is generally used in iPhones, and A18 was used in Pro and Pro Max variants of iPhone 16. 

The Apple M2 MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M2 chipset built on an 8-core CPU. The M series chipset is designed by the company specifically for MacBooks and Computers. These chips are more powerful than A series of chips used in iPhones. 

Storage: The MacBook Neo features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with a 60GB/s memory bandwidth and up to 512GB PCIe Gen 4 unified SSD whereas the M2 MacBook Air comes in different storage variants i.e., 16GB, 24GB, and 32GB LPDDR5X RAM with a 100GB/s bandwidth and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 unified SSD. 

GPU: In terms of graphic processing unit (GPU), the newly launched MacBook Neo features A18 Pro 5-core GPU (Binned) while the M2 MacBook Air features Apple M3 8-core GPU. 

Battery: The MacBook Neo is packed with 36.5Wh battery while the MacBook Air M2 is packed with 52.6Wh. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 4:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: appleMacBook Air M2MacBook Neo

MacBook Neo Vs MacBook Air M2: From Display To Processor, Which Laptop Suits You Best? Detailed Comparison

