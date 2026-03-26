Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

The first lady of United States Melania Trump drew attention at a recent White House event when she arrived alongside a human-like robot named Figure 03. The event highlighted how technology is transforming daily life. As the first lady walked down the red carpet, the robot accompanied her, greeting guests and communicating in multiple languages. The company which developed humanoids said that it aimed to demonstrate how AI is moving beyond smartphones and computers into machines that operate in the real world.
#MelaniaTrump shows up at a summit accompanied by a #Humanoid #AI Robot. pic.twitter.com/PLw7sSsrsp
— Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) March 25, 2026
During the event, Trump described a future in which humanoid robots assist in classrooms as intelligent tutors, adapting lessons to each student’s pace and responding to emotions.
What is Figure 03?
Figure 03 is the latest humanoid robot created by Figure AI, a company who develop robots to function in various environments rather than in factories and labs. As per the company’s official, their ultimate goal is to develop robots that can learn from humans and assist them in various places, such as homes, offices, and even in public places. The company further claimed that this robot is created in such a way that it can adapt and respond rather than following pre-set instructions like robots.
How does Figure 03 work?
The robot runs on a system known as Helix, which helps it understand surroundings and process spoken commands. This also allows it to react in real time, as the robot can recognise objects, learn from interactions, and adjust to new situations. This is one of the key features that make the robot different and more flexible than other traditional robots which usually perform only a sing kind of task.
The robot consists of an advanced camera to provide better vision and awareness. Additionally, the hands of the robot are equipped with sensors as well as small camera sensors to assist the humanoid robot in handling objects in a better way. The robot is able to change its grip as well.
The robot is also able to provide voice interaction by incorporating speakers as well as microphones.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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