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Home > Tech and Auto News > Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

Melania Trump appeared with humanoid robot Figure 03, built by Figure AI, showing how AI robots can learn, interact, and assist humans in real life, including future use in classrooms.

Figure 03
Figure 03

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 26, 2026 18:21:40 IST

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Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

The first lady of United States Melania Trump drew attention at a recent White House event when she arrived alongside a human-like robot named Figure 03. The event highlighted how technology is transforming daily life. As the first lady walked down the red carpet, the robot accompanied her, greeting guests and communicating in multiple languages. The company which developed humanoids said that it aimed to demonstrate how AI is moving beyond smartphones and computers into machines that operate in the real world.  



During the event, Trump described a future in which humanoid robots assist in classrooms as intelligent tutors, adapting lessons to each student’s pace and responding to emotions. 

What is Figure 03? 

Figure 03 is the latest humanoid robot created by Figure AI, a company who develop robots to function in various environments rather than in factories and labs. As per the company’s official, their ultimate goal is to develop robots that can learn from humans and assist them in various places, such as homes, offices, and even in public places. The company further claimed that this robot is created in such a way that it can adapt and respond rather than following pre-set instructions like robots. 

How does Figure 03 work? 

The robot runs on a system known as Helix, which helps it understand surroundings and process spoken commands. This also allows it to react in real time, as the robot can recognise objects, learn from interactions, and adjust to new situations. This is one of the key features that make the robot different and more flexible than other traditional robots which usually perform only a sing kind of task. 

The robot consists of an advanced camera to provide better vision and awareness. Additionally, the hands of the robot are equipped with sensors as well as small camera sensors to assist the humanoid robot in handling objects in a better way. The robot is able to change its grip as well. 

The robot is also able to provide voice interaction by incorporating speakers as well as microphones. 

Also Read: iQOO Neo 11 Pro & Pro + To Debut Soon: 2K Display, 8000mAh Massive Battery, And Flagship Level Processor, Check All Details And Launch Date

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Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

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Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works
Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works
Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works
Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

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