Meet Figure 03 New Robo Friend Of Melania Trump, Built By Figure AI—Know Its Features And How It Works

During the event, Trump described a future in which humanoid robots assist in classrooms as intelligent tutors, adapting lessons to each student’s pace and responding to emotions.

What is Figure 03?

Figure 03 is the latest humanoid robot created by Figure AI, a company who develop robots to function in various environments rather than in factories and labs. As per the company’s official, their ultimate goal is to develop robots that can learn from humans and assist them in various places, such as homes, offices, and even in public places. The company further claimed that this robot is created in such a way that it can adapt and respond rather than following pre-set instructions like robots.

How does Figure 03 work ?

The robot runs on a system known as Helix, which helps it understand surroundings and process spoken commands. This also allows it to react in real time, as the robot can recognise objects, learn from interactions, and adjust to new situations. This is one of the key features that make the robot different and more flexible than other traditional robots which usually perform only a sing kind of task.

The robot consists of an advanced camera to provide better vision and awareness. Additionally, the hands of the robot are equipped with sensors as well as small camera sensors to assist the humanoid robot in handling objects in a better way. The robot is able to change its grip as well.

The robot is also able to provide voice interaction by incorporating speakers as well as microphones.