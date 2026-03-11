LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

Meta has reportedly acquired AI-agent social platform Moltbook and plans to bring its founders into Meta’s AI research division to strengthen its AI talent and technology.

Meta to accquire Maltbook
Meta to accquire Maltbook

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 11, 2026 15:59:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

US based social media and tech giant Meta has reportedly acquired Moltbook. Moltbook is a social media platform made for AI agents. Moltbook is the same platform regarding which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman jokes in the past. While acquiring the OpenClaw AI agent last month, Altman played down Moltbook but said the underlying technology offered a glimpse of what we will experience in the coming days: Moltbook may be (is a passing fad), but OpenClaw is not” 

As per a report published by Axios, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has now announced that it is acquiring Moltbook and the company will hire the founder of the AI agent social media platform into its AI research division. The news comes as growing competition among tech companies to acquire AI talent and technology, as autonomous agents capable of carrying out real-world tasks to move from experimental tools toward broader industry use. 

The media report explains that the Meta deal will bring the Moltbook co-founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, to Meta Superintelligence Labs which is led by former AI Scale CEO Alexandr Wang. 

You Might Be Interested In

The report claims that Schlicht and Parr may join Meta Super intelligece Labs on 16th March 2026. However, the company has not confirmed any financial terms of the deal. 

Moltbook is a Reddit style platform where AI bots exchange code and discuss their human creators. It was started as a small experiment in January this year and it immediately become popular and part of discussions on how close computers may be to demonstrating human intelligence. 

The chief product officer at Anthropic, Mike Krieger, said that many people remain hesitant to grant AI systems full autonomy over their computers and be afraid of potential risks such as security vulnerabilities and loss of control over personal data. 

Schlicht has promoted the concept of “vibe coding” which involves building programs with AI assistance. He stated that “didn’t write one line of code” for the site. Schlicht developed Moltbook largely with the help of his personal AI assistant, Clawd Clawderberg. 

However, the rapid growth of social media platform for AI revealed some dangers. Cybersecurity firm Wiz stated that Moltbook’s strategy would leave a gap through which hackers could gain access and steal personal messages over 6,000 email addresses and more than a million credentials.  

Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aimetaMoltbook

RELATED News

Mercedes-Benz Launches VLE 300: Advanced Digital Tech, Limousine Comfort And 700Km Range—Check All Details And Specs

Xiaomi 17 Series Debuts In India: HyperOS 3, 200MP Optical Zoom Camera And 90W HyperCharge—Check All Details And Price

Vivo T5x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery, And 1 Million AnTuTu Score—Check All Details And Launch Date

Lava All-Set To Introduce Bold 2 5G In India: Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Camera, And Slim Bezels, Check All Details And Launch Date

Instagram Down: Users Flood Social Media With Complaints As Messages Fail To Send Amid Widespread Outage

LATEST NEWS

Hansika Motwani Officially Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After 2 Years Of Separation, No Alimony Claimed: Report

BREAKING: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Confirmed, Check All Details Inside

MPESB Recruitment 2026: 1,679 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Last Date To Apply

Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

“I Just Wanna Go Home”: Daren Sammy and Stranded West Indies Squad Finally Depart India After 9-Day Limbo

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

LPG Shortage: Delhi High Court’s Lawyers Canteen Stops Main Course Service Amid Unavailability Of Gas Cylinders; Only Fruit Chaat, Salads To Be Served

Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech
Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech
Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech
Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

QUICK LINKS