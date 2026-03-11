Meta To Acquire Moltbook, A Social Platform For AI Where Humans Are Banned, What It Means For The Future Of Tech

US based social media and tech giant Meta has reportedly acquired Moltbook. Moltbook is a social media platform made for AI agents. Moltbook is the same platform regarding which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman jokes in the past. While acquiring the OpenClaw AI agent last month, Altman played down Moltbook but said the underlying technology offered a glimpse of what we will experience in the coming days: “Moltbook may be (is a passing fad), but OpenClaw is not”

As per a report published by Axios, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has now announced that it is acquiring Moltbook and the company will hire the founder of the AI agent social media platform into its AI research division. The news comes as growing competition among tech companies to acquire AI talent and technology, as autonomous agents capable of carrying out real-world tasks to move from experimental tools toward broader industry use.

The report claims that Schlicht and Parr may join Meta Super intelligece Labs on 16th March 2026. However, the company has not confirmed any financial terms of the deal.

Moltbook is a Reddit style platform where AI bots exchange code and discuss their human creators. It was started as a small experiment in January this year and it immediately become popular and part of discussions on how close computers may be to demonstrating human intelligence.

The chief product officer at Anthropic, Mike Krieger, said that many people remain hesitant to grant AI systems full autonomy over their computers and be afraid of potential risks such as security vulnerabilities and loss of control over personal data.

Schlicht has promoted the concept of “vibe coding” which involves building programs with AI assistance. He stated that “didn’t write one line of code” for the site. Schlicht developed Moltbook largely with the help of his personal AI assistant, Clawd Clawderberg.

However, the rapid growth of social media platform for AI revealed some dangers. Cybersecurity firm Wiz stated that Moltbook’s strategy would leave a gap through which hackers could gain access and steal personal messages over 6,000 email addresses and more than a million credentials.