LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

MG Motors India has launched MG Majestor 7-seater SUV which offers a bold and strong road presence and premium cabin and interior with massage and heating features

MG Majestor launched in India, credit: X
MG Majestor launched in India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 12, 2026 13:21:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

MG Motors has introduced the MG Majestor 7-Seater SUV in India today, 12th February 2026. The newly launched SUV is bigger than the Gloster, the MG Majestor sits in the D+ segment, and it is the company’s biggest car in India. 

The new SUV is a direct rival to popular SUVs on Indian roads such as Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Nissan X-trail. Automotive enthusiasts can also witness the launch event online on the company’s official YouTube channel. 

MG Majestory SUV was first seen in Auto Expo 2025 last year. The new SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine similar to Gloster. It may be offered in both rear wheel-drive and four wheel-drive configurations. 

You Might Be Interested In

In terms of interior design, the new SUV features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, adjustable front seats offering heating and massage functions along with Level 2 ADAS features. 

In terms of design and exterior, the newly launched MG Majestor 7-seater appears bold and muscular. At the front, the SUV offers a matrix-inspired grille, distinctive LED DRLs, and a split headlamp setup that creates a strong road presence. 

This is a developing story

Also Read: Toyota Highlander EV Revealed: Toyota’s First Three-Row Electric SUV With Updated Exterior, 2 Battery Variants, And 514km Range—Check Specs  And Launch Timeline

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 12:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MG MajestorMG motors

RELATED News

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

iPhone 18 Big Update: Apple Likely To Keep 18, 18 Pro Max Prices Same As iPhone 17 – Check Specs, Features, Launch Timeline

“Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

Ai+ To Launch NovaPods And NovaWatch AIoT Lineup, Check Features, Specs And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Huge Uproar Over Viral Video Showing Soft Drink Bottles Being Refilled With Leftover Beverages At Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium After T20 World Cup Match

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

Love Horoscope Today, February 12, 2026: One Zodiac Sign May Face a Breakup | Know Romantic Predictions for All Signs

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly ‘Pimped’ Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

“I Don’t Care How Many People Sign That F—ing Petition”: Even After A Year, JPMorgan Employees’ Protest Against Jamie Dimon’s 5 Days Work Policy Refuses To Die

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Likely in India’s Playing XI For Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Fit | India Probable XI & Head-to-Head Record

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Have The Genius Of Messi, Maradona Or Ronaldo Nazario,’ Says Former Real Madrid Boss Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price
MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price
MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price
MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

QUICK LINKS