MG Majestor Launches In India: 7-Seater SUV Offers Muscular Road Presence And Premium Interior With Massage Feature—Check Specs, Features, And Price

MG Motors has introduced the MG Majestor 7-Seater SUV in India today, 12th February 2026. The newly launched SUV is bigger than the Gloster, the MG Majestor sits in the D+ segment, and it is the company’s biggest car in India.
The new SUV is a direct rival to popular SUVs on Indian roads such as Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Nissan X-trail. Automotive enthusiasts can also witness the launch event online on the company’s official YouTube channel.
MG Majestory SUV was first seen in Auto Expo 2025 last year. The new SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine similar to Gloster. It may be offered in both rear wheel-drive and four wheel-drive configurations.
In terms of interior design, the new SUV features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, adjustable front seats offering heating and massage functions along with Level 2 ADAS features.
In terms of design and exterior, the newly launched MG Majestor 7-seater appears bold and muscular. At the front, the SUV offers a matrix-inspired grille, distinctive LED DRLs, and a split headlamp setup that creates a strong road presence.
This is a developing story
