Motorola Signature, Redmi Note 15 & More: Top Smartphones Launching In January 2026

The succeeding month is already looking very promising in terms of smartphone launches while many launches are already in lineup whereas others are rumoured to be debuting as well. Here is a list of all phones that could launch in January.

Redmi Note 15

Realme 16 Pro series

Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ has also been confirmed by the company to launch on 6th January. The upcoming series will be focused on photography, and it will feature AMOLED display, and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC processor respectively. The phone is backed by 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fasting charging support.

Oppo Reno 15 series

Oppo Reno 15 series launch date is not confirmed yet, but the company has released the teaser of the phone in India few days ago. The series will include Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 along with Oppo Pad 5 in India.

Poco M8 5G

The Poco M8 will be launching in India on 8th January. However, the company has not revealed many specifications of the phone. The teaser image portrays a dual-tone design and a squiricle camera module. The experts believe that the Poco M8 5G will be a remodeled version of the Redmi Note 15.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature series will launch in India on 7th January. The company has not shared enough details, but the media reports suggest that the smartphone will be a rebranded version of Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, the same SoC seen in the OnePlus 15R. The Phone can feature up to 16GB RAM. Also Read: OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

