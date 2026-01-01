LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Motorola Signature, Redmi Note 15 & More: Top Smartphones Launching In January 2026

The January 2026 is going to be a great month for tech lovers. A lot of amazing smartphones are on the way to launch in India in January 2026. These phones include Motorola Signature, Redmi Note 15 and many more

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 1, 2026 13:18:59 IST

Motorola Signature: December is commonly a dull time for smartphone launches but still this year number of devices making their debut in India in December. The phones introduced in December include OnePlus 15R and Vivo X300. 

The succeeding month is already looking very promising in terms of smartphone launches while many launches are already in lineup whereas others are rumoured to be debuting as well. Here is a list of all phones that could launch in January. 

Redmi Note 15 

Redmi Note 15 has already been confirmed by the company to launch in India on 6th January 2026. The phone will debut in Indian market alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The device will feature a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with peak brightness of 3200nits. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and it is backed by 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. 

Realme 16 Pro series 

Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ has also been confirmed by the company to launch on 6th January. The upcoming series will be focused on photography, and it will feature AMOLED display, and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC processor respectively. The phone is backed by 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fasting charging support. 

Oppo Reno 15 series 

Oppo Reno 15 series launch date is not confirmed yet, but the company has released the teaser of the phone in India few days ago. The series will include Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 along with Oppo Pad 5 in India. 

Poco M8 5G 

The Poco M8 will be launching in India on 8th January. However, the company has not revealed many specifications of the phone. The teaser image portrays a dual-tone design and a squiricle camera module. The experts believe that the Poco M8 5G will be a remodeled version of the Redmi Note 15. 

Motorola Signature 

The Motorola Signature series will launch in India on 7th January. The company has not shared enough details, but the media reports suggest that the smartphone will be a rebranded version of Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, the same SoC seen in the OnePlus 15R. The Phone can feature up to 16GB RAM. 

Also Read: OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera Upgrade Moves Beyond OnePlus 15’s 50MP Triple Setup, Know Everything About Early Leaks

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 12:50 PM IST
————————————————–

Tags: Motorola Signatureoppo Reno 15poco M8 5GRealme 16 Pro

QUICK LINKS