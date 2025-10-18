LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 05:10:28 IST

(Reuters) -Nvidia uveiled on Friday the first U.S.-made Blackwell wafer, produced at TSMC's semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix, as demand for AI chips accelerates. Companies have been racing to meet the broader AI industry's voracious appetite for computing power as they develop AI technology that meets or exceeds human intelligence. The move "bolsters the U.S. supply chain and onshores the AI technology stack that will turn data into intelligence and secure America's leadership for the AI era," Nvidia said in a blog post. It also aligns with President Donald Trump's efforts to strengthen U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership. TSMC's Arizona facility will produce advanced technologies including two-, three- and four-nanometer chips, as well as A16 chips, that are essential for applications like AI, telecommunications and high-performance computing, Nvidia said. There has recently been a flurry of mega deals between AI firms and chipmakers such as Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to build data center capacity. TSMC, the world's biggest producer of advanced chips, raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday on a bullish outlook for AI spending after posting a record profit that blew past market estimates. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 5:10 AM IST
