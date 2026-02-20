LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Oppo is gearing up to expand its Find series by launching Oppo Find X9s. The leaks and media reports suggests that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and features a triple camera setup on the rear panel

Oppo Find X9s tipped
Oppo Find X9s tipped

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 20, 2026 14:56:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Oppo is gearing up to expand its portfolio by launching another phone in Find X9 series, the Oppo Find X9s. The phone is the successor to last year’s Oppo Find X8S; the phone will likely debut in other global markets. 

Oppo Find X9s features and specification 



As per media reports and industry experts, the device is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a triple camera setup offering a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front side of the phone features a 32MP of camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, as the company has already confirmed that this processor will make its India debut with the Find X9s. 

The media reports suggest that the device will be packed with a 7,025mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging. The company has already confirmed regarding the India launch of the smartphone. However, the launch date has not been announced yet. The reports suggest that the phone will launch in second quarter of 2026. The information regarding price and other specification of the phone are not revealed yet.

Also Read: Amid Row Over China Robodog ‘Orion’, Made-In-India ‘Param’ Steals The Spotlight At AI Summit – Check Who Developed It And What Can He Do?

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: oppoOppo FindOppo Find X9Oppo Find X9S

RELATED News

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

Vivo V70 Vs Google Pixel 10a: From Display To Processor, Here Is the Detailed Comparison You Must Read Before Buying

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launches At Rs 9.69 Lakh: Refreshed Exterior, Updated Interior, And New Tech—Check All Features And Prices

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Vinod Jakhar? Student Leader From Rajasthan Appointed NSUI National President By Rahul Gandhi

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Heated Domestic Row Turns Ugly, Woman Brutally Stabs Husband To Death After Fight Over Loud TV Volume

Retail Investors Storm Back In January 2026: Market And IPO Buying Frenzy Signals Fresh Optimism On Dalal Street, Hits 14-Month High- NSE Report

‘Five Heroines, Not One Shot’, Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Heated Discussions On X: Netizens Ask, ‘Is This Really A Geetu Mohandas Film?’

Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma By Checking His Pockets During Training Ahead Of IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 | Watch Video

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Date Confirmed: Here’s When The Couple Will Tie Knot, Grand Celebration Details Inside

Politics Overshadows India’s AI Moment? 10 Indian Youth Congress Members Detained After They Stage ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit 2026, BJP Slams Congress After High-Voltage Drama

Pakistan Players Suffer Massive Blow, Likely to Face Boycott at The Hundred Auction: Report

Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS