Oppo Find X9s To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 100W Fast Charging, And Sony Camera Sensor, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Oppo is gearing up to expand its portfolio by launching another phone in Find X9 series, the Oppo Find X9s. The phone is the successor to last year’s Oppo Find X8S; the phone will likely debut in other global markets.
Oppo Find X9s features and specification
OPPO Find X9s
– 6.59″ 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
– MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
– 50MP + 50MP UW + 50MP Tele
– 32MP selfie
– 7,025mAh battery, 100W charging
Specs for Global model
Colors: Titanium, Light Orange & Blue
India + Global launch by Q2
Liking the specs? Your price expectation?
— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 20, 2026
As per media reports and industry experts, the device is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5K resolution. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a triple camera setup offering a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front side of the phone features a 32MP of camera for selfie and video calling.
The device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, as the company has already confirmed that this processor will make its India debut with the Find X9s.
The media reports suggest that the device will be packed with a 7,025mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging. The company has already confirmed regarding the India launch of the smartphone. However, the launch date has not been announced yet. The reports suggest that the phone will launch in second quarter of 2026. The information regarding price and other specification of the phone are not revealed yet.
