RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App

In a vital move towards digital transformation, Indian Railways on Tuesday, July 2, launched an application “RailOne” for passengers to access all the essential railway services in one place.

The app was launched on the occasion of the 40th Foundation Day celebration of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), which is Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched. CRIS is the technical arm of Indian Railways and the key player in developing and maintaining information systems for Indian Railways.

All Services, One App

RailOne is presented as the one-stop shop for Indian Railways passengers. The functions that were previously bolded across a bevy of apps are now all in one place: ticket booking, train inquiries, food ordering, feedback and anything else with Indian Railways.

The app is available now on Android and iPhones and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“RailOne combines all major passenger services to deliver a seamless digital experience and simple access to the Indian Railways system,” said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Key Features of the RailOne App

Here are the services offered by RailOne:

Booking reserved and unreserved train tickets

Purchasing platform tickets

Checking train enquiries and live train status

Accessing PNR status

Planning journeys with detailed assistance

Using Rail Madad for lodging complaints and feedback

Ordering food on trains via integrated IRCTC catering

Single Sign-On & Account Integration

The app has introduced single sign-on functionality, allowing users to eliminate the pain of dealing with usernames and passwords. Users with existing credentials for either RailConnect or UTSonMobile will not have to create a new account to log into RailOne, they simply log in using their existing account.

This move will ease the transition for users already familiar with Indian Railways’ digital ecosystem and reduce the hassle of remembering multiple passwords.

A Unified Upgrade from Multiple Apps

Up until this point, customers of the Indian Railways have been required to use separate applications for their services, whether it is Rail Connect for ticket bookings, UTS for unreserved tickets, IRCTC eCatering for food ordering, and Rail Madad for support and complaints.

Now, RailOne combines all of those applications into one all-in-one application with an easy and simple interface that eliminates all the clutter and hassle for the millions of train travelers each day.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience

RailOne is not just a merger of services, but an upgrade in functionality and user experience. The interface is designed for simplicity, even for users unfamiliar with digital platforms.

“The RailOne platform connects integrated services to avoid isolating users from the complete package of India Railways services.” the ministry said.

Indian Railways continues to embrace digitalisation. RailOne will ensure smarter, smoother, and efficient ways of managing passenger journeys.

Indian Railways launches RailOne app for booking tickets, food orders, train queries, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Every Tom, Dick And Harry Officer’ Behind Arbitrary Takedowns, Elon Musk’s X Tells Karnataka HC