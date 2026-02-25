Realme C83 5G To Debut Soon: Military-Grade Durability, 7,000mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check Price And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme has made a big announcement for people in India who are waiting for a new budget 5G phone. The company officially said that the Realme C83 5G will launch in the country on March 7, 2026, at 12 pm IST. This was confirmed on Realme’s India website and on the special launch microsite that is now live online. The phone will be sold through Flipkart and Realme India’s online store, so buyers can pick it up easily once sales begin.



Already from the pictures on the microsite, you can see how the phone looks. It has a rectangular camera island on the back with a triple camera unit. The Realme logo sits on the bottom left of the back panel. The sides of the phone have a flat frame, and on the right, the users will find the power button and the volume keys. The bottom has a USB-C port and a speaker grille. The phone will come in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colour options.



One of the big selling points of the new phone is the 7,000 mAh Titan battery. Realme says this battery can last a long time and stay healthy for up to six years. On a single full charge, Realme claims the phone can give you up to 27.7 hours of video playback, around 6.65 days of music playback, about 2.43 days of calling, 15.6 hours of gaming, and even up to 37 days of standby time. That is a lot for a budget phone. It also supports reverse wired charging so you can charge other devices, and bypass charging which helps protect the battery during heavy use.



The display on the realme C83 5G is also something Realme wants people to notice. It will have a 144 Hz refresh rate, which means the screen should feel smooth when you scroll and play games. The exact screen size was not mentioned in the article, but phones like this usually have a big display that looks good for videos and browsing.



For protection, the phone will have an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating. That means it can handle a little dust and some water splashes without damage. It also has MIL-STD-810H shock resistance, which is a military grade durability certification. That should help the phone survive small drops and rough handling.



Realme has not yet revealed the exact price or the RAM and storage options for India. However, leaks from other reports suggest there could be multiple configurations, including options with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. More details about pricing and full specs should appear before the March 7 launch.

