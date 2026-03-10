LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme Launches Note 80 With Unisoc T7250 Chipset, 6,300mAh Battery, And 90Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Realme Launches Note 80 With Unisoc T7250 Chipset, 6,300mAh Battery, And 90Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Realme Note 80 budget smartphone launched in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display, Unisoc T7250 chip, 6,300mAh battery and starting price of about Rs 9,000

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 10, 2026 15:30:35 IST

Realme Launches Note 80 With Unisoc T7250 Chipset, 6,300mAh Battery, And 90Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is expanding its portfolio. The company has launched the Realme Note 80 as the latest budget smart phone. The device is currently available in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. The device is a modified version of Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G which was launched in India. 

Realme Note 80 features and specifications 

The device features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 563nits. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The device features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of EMMC5.1 internal storage, user can further expand the storage by using a dedicated microSD card slot. 

In terms of optics, the Realme Note 80 features an 8MP camera sensor on the rear panel, whereas a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset is packed with a 6,300mAh battery supported by 15W wired charging.  

The connectivity options consist of dual Nano-SIMs with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5,2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset runs on Android 15 based Realme UI 6. 

Realme Note 80 Price and availability 

The Realme Note 80 in Indonesia starts at IDR 16,99,000 which is roughly Rs 9,000 for the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage while the higher variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs IDR 19,99,000 which is approx. Rs 11,000. 

The handset is currently on sale in the country through the Realme Indonesia online store. The company has also launched the handset in Thailand and the Philippines. The device is rolled out in two different colour options, the Glacier Blue and Strom Black. 

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 3:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: realme note 80

QUICK LINKS