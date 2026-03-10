Realme Launches Note 80 With Unisoc T7250 Chipset, 6,300mAh Battery, And 90Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is expanding its portfolio. The company has launched the Realme Note 80 as the latest budget smart phone. The device is currently available in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. The device is a modified version of Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G which was launched in India.

Realme Note 80 features and specifications

The device features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 563nits. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The device features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of EMMC5.1 internal storage, user can further expand the storage by using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The connectivity options consist of dual Nano-SIMs with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5,2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset runs on Android 15 based Realme UI 6.

Realme Note 80 Price and availab ility

The Realme Note 80 in Indonesia starts at IDR 16,99,000 which is roughly Rs 9,000 for the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage while the higher variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs IDR 19,99,000 which is approx. Rs 11,000.

The handset is currently on sale in the country through the Realme Indonesia online store. The company has also launched the handset in Thailand and the Philippines. The device is rolled out in two different colour options, the Glacier Blue and Strom Black. Also Read: Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date