Realme Launches P4 Lite 5G With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7,000mAh Massive Battery At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme has launched the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India after the launch of Realme P4 Lite 4G last month. The handset is positioned in a highly competitive budget segment. The key highlight of the device consists of a massive battery and a high-refresh rate display. The device is launched in two colour options and also offers military standard durability for enhanced protection.

Realme P4 Lite 5G features and specifications

The Realme P4 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 900 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, which is built on a 6nm process paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset also features a large 5300mm² VC cooling system inside the phone to keep it cool during longer sessions.

The connectivity options consist of 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type C port. The device weighs 212g.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Price and Availability

The newly launched Realme P4 Lite 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage whereas the higher variants offering 4GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The device comes in two colour options: Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue.

As a part of an introductory offer, the company is offering a flat Rs 1,000 discount and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 500 on the device. The Realme P4 Lite 5G can be purchased from Realme’s website, Flipkart, and across select retail stores from 25th March 2026. Also Read: Samsung To Introduce AirDrop Support For Galaxy S26 Series: Share Files Directly To iPhones, iPads, And MacBooks—Check All Details And Availability

