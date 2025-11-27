LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

The Xiaomi is planning to launch its new phone Redmi 15C 5G. Reports and leaks are circulating all over internet revealing price, specification and features.

Redmi 15C 5G leaks, credit: mi.com
Redmi 15C 5G leaks, credit: mi.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 27, 2025 17:54:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

The Redmi 15C 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Many leaks and rumors about the phone are circulating all over the internet. In a recent leak, a tipster revealed the expected pricing and detail specifications of the smartphone. As per the reports, the Redmi 15C 5G will be launched in the affordable price segment with promising features. 

Redmi 15C 5G price in India 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav recently shared a post on X in which he revealed the price and specification of Redmi 15C 5G. According to leaks, the smartphone may have three variants having 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. All three variants may have 128GB of storage. As per the post shared on X, the Redmi 15C 5G could launch at the price range of Rs. 12,499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Whereas the 6GB+128GB variant may cost around Rs.13,999 and with 8GB variant, the cost may go up to Rs. 14,999. 



Features and specification of Redmi 15C 5G 

As per the post shared by Tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi 15C 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone might come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Redmi 15C 5G may have a 6000mAh battery. 

The camera, charging feature, and other specifications are not revealed. The company has not revealed any information neither on specification nor about launch of smartphone.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched In India: See-Through Back Panel And Specification Under This Price Range Will Blow Your Mind

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 5:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MIredmiredmi 15credmi 15c 5g

RELATED News

Apple MacBook Air M4 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New MacBook For This Price At Croma!

Confused between iQOO 15 And OnePlus 15? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money On The Wrong One

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: This Amazing EV Starts At Just 19.95 Lakhs With Luxury Interior And Modern Design, Check Details

Google’s Thanksgiving Doodle Goes Into AI Mode: A Surprising Festive Twist That Leaves Users Curious, Amazed, And Wanting More

Don’t Want To Buy iQOO 15? No Problem! These 5 Phones From Top Brands Are Far Better With Amazing Features

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Where Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife Missing From Public View As Death Rumours About Ex-Pakistan PM Surface

What Went Wrong With Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Venture? How Bollywood Star’s Brand Performed Against Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif Beauty Labels: Inside the Numbers

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: Here’s How Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Film Is Expected To Open

“Equality Begins Within”: Sanjeev Kwatra’s Powerful Call to Rebuild Respect for Every Gender

‘Don’t Escalate With China’: Trump Warns Japanese PM Takaichi As Taiwan Remarks Spark Diplomatic Storm

Your Credit Score Could Save You Money: How To Build A Powerful Score And Unlock Better Interest Rates- Explained

ASI Guide At Kailasa Temple Sparks Outrage After Saying Maa Parvati ‘Was Characterless,’ Triggers Backlash

Gud Or Desi Khand: What’s The Healthier Pick

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here
Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here
Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here
Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

QUICK LINKS