Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

The Redmi 15C 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Many leaks and rumors about the phone are circulating all over the internet. In a recent leak, a tipster revealed the expected pricing and detail specifications of the smartphone. As per the reports, the Redmi 15C 5G will be launched in the affordable price segment with promising features.

Redmi 15C 5G price in India

Tipster Abhishek Yadav recently shared a post on X in which he revealed the price and specification of Redmi 15C 5G. According to leaks, the smartphone may have three variants having 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. All three variants may have 128GB of storage. As per the post shared on X, the Redmi 15C 5G could launch at the price range of Rs. 12,499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Whereas the 6GB+128GB variant may cost around Rs.13,999 and with 8GB variant, the cost may go up to Rs. 14,999. Exclusive ✨

