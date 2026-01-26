Republic Day 2026: Bike Daredevils Steals Spotlight At 77th Parade At Kartavya Path

A courageous and daring group of soldiers performed breathtaking stunts on motorcycles, leaving the viewers and guests in awe, as part of the 77th Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path here on Monday.
The Daredevils group portrays high-octane performance by motorcycle on Kartavya Path which emerged as one of the major highlights of the 77th Republic Day Parade showing balance and coordination.
The biker’s performance portrays the strength, discipline, and versatility of Indian army personnel. The officers showed a series of daring stunts while riding the motorbike, flaunting their exceptional control and synchronisation. The stunts and formations performed were the Jungle Warrior formation, each designed to show agility, strength, and combat readiness.
The Jawans also performed a one-wheel riding act, showing the technical power of the riders. A group of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) presented the ‘Sarvatra Suraksha’ formation highlighting the force’s role in ensuring security across varied and challenging terrains.
Importance of Yoga through Bike Stunts
The bike parade also performed different mudras of Surya Namaskar while balancing on motor bikes. This was performed to encourage people for fitness through yoga and showing India’s yoga heritage.
All Women group showing strength
An all women contingent from the CRPF with 42 professionals which were led by Assistant Commandants Seema Nag and Naveen Kumari, marched on Kartavya Path showing a series of moto bike stunts.
