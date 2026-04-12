Rockstar Games Hit by Fresh Cyberattack As ShinyHunters Hacker Group Issues ‘Pay or Leak’ Threat With April 14 Deadline

Rockstar Games has confirmed it was a victim of yet another cyber-attack. The well-known ShinyHunters hacker group has said they have accessed the company’s data and will leak it if they do not receive a ransom. This is placing Rockstar Games back into the news as they work on major titles that will be released soon.

As per reports, the ShinyHunters hacker group has claimed to have hacked Rockstar Games and provided a deadline of April 14 to respond. They issued a message stating, “Pay or leak,” saying that, “This is your final warning to respond before we leak the information on April 14.”

Rockstar Games Hack Threat: Rockstar Games Confirms Data Breach

Reports say that, Rockstar Games released an official statement confirming the hack, downplaying the effects of the breach, stating a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed as part of a third-party data breach.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games also assured its users and stakeholders that “This incident has had no effect on our business or players.”

Rockstar Games Hack Threat: Rockstar Games Data and Ransom Pressure

As per reports, hackers have not disclosed definitively what kind of data they obtained from Rockstar Games. However, the information they may possess could include confidential internal data including; financial data, marketing strategies, contracts, and possibly even how much a player spends with Rockstar Games.

The breach is believed to have occurred through a third party analytics company called Anodot, which monitors cloud costs for companies like Rockstar Games, thus implying that the attack may not have been directed at Rockstar Game’s systems but rather exploited a weak-link within Rockstar Game’s third-party service providers.

Rockstar Games Hack Threat: Previous Incidents with Rockstar Games

According to reports, this is not the first time that Rockstar Games has had to deal with incidents like this. This latest attack has brought back memories of the massive hack that occurred in 2022 where videos of an incredibly-anticipated title were leaked onto the internet prior to the official announcement of the title.

In that instance, it was discovered that a teenager was able to gain access to their internal systems and leak content. As a result of the teenager’s actions, legal consequences soon followed. Rockstar Games are still very much a target of cybercriminals, much like other prominent video game publishers.

Rockstar Games Hack Threat: Rockstar Games and Past Incidents

The hacker group ShinyHunters is known for targeting large organizations and their use of media finds the group pressuring those organizations to pay ransom. ShinyHunters has targeted several organizations within various industries so the threat against Rockstar Games is to some extent increased.

As the April 14 deadline approaches, Rockstar Games is in the spotlight. The company’s response will be closely watched to determine whether Rockstar Games chooses to negotiate or does not comply with the release of the data. The situation further emphasizes the increasing risks for companies to manage cybersecurity threats, but also demonstrates that larger global organizations such as Rockstar Games are under increasing pressure to protect their data.

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