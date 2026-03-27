Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets Sportier: New Apex Variant, Bold Upgraded Features Excite Bike Lovers- All You Should Know About The New Launch

Royal Enfield has launched the 2026 Guerrilla 450 range in India, giving its urban roadster a sharper, more performance-oriented edge.

The biggest highlight is the introduction of the new Apex variant, positioned as a more road-focused and engaging version of the motorcycle.

With prices starting at Rs 2,49,194 (ex-showroom), bookings are now open, while retail sales and test rides will begin from March 31.

The company is also offering the updated range at a limited-period celebratory price, making it an attractive proposition for bike lovers.

New Apex Variant: Designed for a Sportier Ride

The newly introduced Apex variant is clearly aimed at riders who prefer a more aggressive and dynamic riding experience.

It features a revised riding triangle, with aluminium handlebars repositioned lower and further forward, resulting in a sportier, forward-leaning posture.

Adding to its street-focused appeal are new 17-inch Vredestein Centuro ST tyres, which promise improved grip, especially in wet and low-friction conditions.

Visually, the Apex stands out with:

New colour options: Apex Red, Apex Black, Apex Green

A sculpted rear seat cowl

Colour-coded front cowl

Rim tapes for a sportier finish

Feature Upgrades: Smarter and More Rider-Friendly

Royal Enfield has also enhanced the feature list across the Guerrilla 450 range. One of the key updates is the introduction of ride mode retention, allowing the bike to remember the last selected mode even after the ignition is turned off.

The motorcycle continues to offer Street and Sport ride modes, now with improved usability.

Another highlight is the 4-inch circular TFT display, which comes with Google Maps-powered navigation and smartphone connectivity. Android users can now mirror navigation without needing to keep their phones unlocked, adding convenience for daily rides.

Updates to Dash and Flash Variants

While the Apex takes the spotlight, the existing Dash and Flash variants have also received meaningful upgrades.

They now come equipped with improved CEAT Gripp XL tyres, featuring a revised compound and tread pattern for better traction in both wet and dry conditions addressing earlier concerns around grip.

The Dash variant also gets:

A new Twilight Blue colour option

Standard handguards

A headlight grille for added practicality and style

Engine and Hardware Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the Guerrilla 450 remains unchanged, continuing with its proven setup.

It is powered by a 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine producing 40.02PS at 8,000rpm and 40.02Nm at 5,500rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Key hardware details include:

Steel twin-spar tubular frame

Telescopic front forks and rear monoshock

17-inch wheels with 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres

320mm front disc and 270mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS

The bike also offers a seat height of 780mm, kerb weight of 185kg, and an 11-litre fuel tank, making it suitable for everyday urban riding.

Variant-Wise Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

Apex Variant

Apex Red – Rs 2,49,194

Apex Black – Rs 2,56,387

Apex Green – Rs 2,56,387

Dash Variant

Twilight Blue – Rs 2,49,194

Shadow Ash – Rs 2,67,116

Smoke Silver – Rs 2,67,116

Peix Bronze – Rs 2,67,116

Flash Variant

Brava Blue – Rs 2,72,479

A More Versatile Urban Roadster for Bike Lovers

With the introduction of the Apex variant and meaningful feature upgrades across the range, the 2026 Guerrilla 450 strengthens its appeal as a versatile urban roadster.

Buyers now have a clearer choice between a relaxed everyday street setup and a more aggressive, corner-focused riding experience. For bike lovers, this update brings a welcome mix of style, performance, and practicality in Royal Enfield’s growing mid-capacity portfolio.

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