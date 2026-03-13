TVS Launches Orbiter V1 With 1.8kWh Battery, 86Km Range And BaaS Option At Just Rs…

LIVE TV
TVS Motor launched the TVS Orbiter V1 electric scooter with a 1.8 kWh battery and 86 km range, priced at Rs 49,999 (Delhi) under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model with plans starting at Rs 862/month.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 13, 2026 10:10:02 IST

Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant TVS is expending its portfolio in electric vehicle segment with the launch of the TVS Orbiter V1. The E-scooter is powered by a 1.8 kWh battery, and it is positioned as the most accessible electric vehicle from the company with the starting ex-showroom price of Rs 49,999 in Delhi, inclusive of PM e-drive under the new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model.  

The launch of the scooter coincides with TVS Motor introducing Baas coincides with TVS Motor introducing BaaS across its EV portfolio, offering a flexible ownership model that separates vehicle cost from battery usage. The newly launched scooter lowers upfront investment while offering long-term battery assurance and peace of mind, with flexi-payment plans starting at Rs 862 per month, extended warranty up to 5 years/ 70,000Km, and unlimited monthly usage throughout the BaaS period. 

TVS Orbiter V1 Design 

The electric scooter is designed for urban commuting with a claimed range of 86 Km and supports 0-80 per cent charging in around 2 hours 20 minutes. The two-wheeler comes with advanced features such as connected mobile app, front LED headlamp with visor, coloured LCD cluster with incoming call display, and rider aids consisting of Hill Hold Assist, Cruise Control, Parking Assist, dual ride modes i.e., Eco and Power with regenerative braking and OTA updates. 

The design of newly launched electric scooter mainly focuses on practicality and comfort, featuring an 845mm long flat-form seat, 290mm straight line footboard, upright handlebar, and 34-litre under seat storage. 

During the launch event the President of India 2W Business Gaurav Gupta said, “The TVS Orbiter V1 introduces the most accessible entry point into our electric scooter range. BaaS represents a shift in EV ownership, offering flexibility while making costs transparent for customers.” 

Whereas the Senior VP-Head Commuter & EV Business, Aniruddha Haldar further added “With insights from the Orbiter V2 launch, the V1 brings a more accessible option for everyday urban commuting. Combined with flexible ownership through BaaS, we aim to accelerate EV adoption across India.” 

The TVS Orbiter range offers two variants i.e., V1 with 1.8 kWh and V2 with 3.1 kWh, marking TVS Motor’s continued focus on expanding practical tech-enabled EV mobility for Indian customers.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS