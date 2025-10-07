LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event india at unsc Valmiki Jayanti bihar election Chief Justice of India bihar Alakh Pandey Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 7, 2025 08:58:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

By Mike Scarcella WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to halt key parts of a judge's order requiring Alphabet's Google to make major changes to its app store Play, as the company prepares to appeal a decision in a lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games. The justices turned down Google's request to temporarily freeze parts of the injunction won by Epic in its lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolizing how consumers access apps on Android devices and pay for transactions within apps. A federal appeals court in July upheld the judge’s sweeping order against Google. The injunction issued last year by U.S. District Judge James Donato requires Google to allow users to download rival app stores within its Play store and make Play's app catalog available to competitors. Those provisions do not take effect until July 2026. The judge also said Google must allow developers to include external links in apps, enabling users to bypass Google's billing system. That part of the injunction is due to take effect later this month. Google said in a statement that while it was disappointed by the Supreme Court's order, the company will continue its appeal. Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney said in a post on social media platform X that starting later this month, app developers will be "legally entitled" to steer Google Play users to out-of-app payment options without fees and other "friction." Donato issued his order in a lawsuit that Epic filed in 2020 against Google, alleging its restrictive app store rules violated antitrust law. Epic won a jury trial in San Francisco in 2023. Google has denied any wrongdoing. Google has called Donato's order unprecedented, and said it would cause reputational harm, safety and security risks and put the company at a competitive disadvantage if allowed to take effect. Google in its Supreme Court filing said the changes would have enormous consequences for more than 100 million U.S. Android users and 500,000 developers. Google said it plans to file a full appeal to the Supreme Court by October 27, which could allow the justices to take up the case during their nine-month term that began on Monday. Epic has said Google is relying on what it called "flawed security claims" to justify its control over Android devices. Epic had urged the justices to allow Donato's injunction to take effect "so consumers and developers can benefit from competition, choices and lower prices." In July, a three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the injunction, ruling that the record in Epic's lawsuit was "replete with evidence that Google's anticompetitive conduct entrenched its dominance." Google faces other lawsuits from government, consumer and commercial plaintiffs challenging its search and advertising business practices.  (Reporting by Mike Scarcella in Washington; Additional reporting by Andrew Chung in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

OpenAI Launches AgentKit: How It Helps Developers Create Smarter AI Agents| Key Features
‘Mother Of All Apps’: ECI Unveils During Bihar Election PC, This Is What You Need To Know?
Japan's Asahi restarts beer production following cyberattack
China-Backed Troll Army Used Fake Accounts to Influence Filipinos and Undermine U.S.-Philippine Ties
5 Creative Ways To Build Diwali Posters With Google Gemini

LATEST NEWS

Valmiki Jayanti Today: Is Today A Dry Day In Delhi? Check Here
Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, LTIMindtree, NIBE, Zydus, Zomato, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla Lifestyle And Many More In Focus Today- CHECK OUT TIPS FOR TRADING
US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms
India Rebukes Pakistan At UNSC Over Remarks On Kashmiri Women`s Security, Watch
Donald Trump Now Links India-Pak Truce To Tariffs, Says ‘We Are Peace Keeper Due To The Power Of Tariffs’
Freddie Freeman and four-run inning lift Dodgers to 2-0 NLDS edge on Phillies
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Celebrating The Birth Of Sage Valmiki Who Turned From Dacoit To Saint, Is It A Public Holiday?
Delhi NCR Witnesses Winter Cold Morning, Overnight Rain Dips Temperature To 21 Degrees
MLB Results
Watch: ‘She Should See A Doctor’, Trump Calls Greta Thunberg ‘A Troublemaker’ After Israel Deportation
US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms
US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms
US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms
US Supreme Court allows order forcing Google to make app store reforms

QUICK LINKS