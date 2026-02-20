Vivo V70 Vs Google Pixel 10a: From Display To Processor, Here Is the Detailed Comparison You Must Read Before Buying

Vivo and Google have recently launched their new smartphones, V70 and Pixel 10a, respectively. Both the devices are priced under Rs 50,000, and these smartphones are expected to be the bestseller for the company this year. Google and vivo are targeting different sets of users.

If you are planning to buy an Android phone under 50,000 and confused between both the phones, then there is a detailed comparison between both the phone

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a features and specification

Camera: In terms of optics, the Vivo V70 features Zeiss tuned triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP, 50MP of super telephoto camera with OIS and an 8MP of ultrawide camera. The front panel of the device features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling

Google Pixel features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering 48MP of primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP of ultra-wide sensor. The front offers a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Performance: In terms of chipset, the vivo v70 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage whereas the Pixel 10a is powered by Tensor G4 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo V70 vs Google Pixel 10a Price

Vivo V70 arrives at a starting price of Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas higher storage variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 49,999.

Google Pixel 10a is priced at Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The company has launched the device in a single configuration only. Also Read: Vivo V70 Elite Officially Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Specifications, Highlights And Key Details Inside

