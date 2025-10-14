LIVE TV
Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 14, 2025 20:34:02 IST

(Reuters) -Walmart said on Tuesday it was partnering with OpenAI to enable customers and Sam's Club members to shop directly within ChatGPT, using the AI chatbot's Instant Checkout feature. Walmart shares were up about 3% in early trading on Tuesday. The tie-up follows a similar partnership OpenAI announced last month with Etsy and Shopify, which sent the online sellers' shares soaring. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is expanding its use of artificial intelligence as companies across sectors adopt the technology to simplify tasks and cut costs. Earlier this year, Walmart laid out plans to roll out a suite of AI-powered "super agents" to improve the shopping experience and streamline operations. (Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 8:34 PM IST
