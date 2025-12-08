LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump Dileep Bengaluru airport delays asim munir airfares indigo Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Cambodia border conflict donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

Although Sofik SK has not done so yet, the incident that has taken place has brought back the issue of digital ethics, privacy invasion and the hard times that people with a high profile have to go through.

(Image credit: Instagram)
(Image credit: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 8, 2025 11:31:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

The Bengali influencer Sofik SK has again got himself into an online storm after posting a new reel on his social media only a few days after an alleged MMS corresponding to him became widely shared. The incident ignited a heated conversation on social media, and the responses of the internet users was polarizing. The clip that is going around the internet has not been authenticated yet, but its circulation has opened the door for speculation and criticism, and thus, Sofik has to deal with the uncomfortable scrutiny of his digital persona. However, the uproar did not stop the influencer from going back to Instagram with a new post, which, of course, attracted immediate and massive responses.

Sofik SK’s Latest Reel

The new reel that was uploaded very fast became viral, but not in the manner content creators generally wish for. The comment sections of the clips were filled with very critical and unkind remarks, and lots of users branded Sofik as ‘shameless’ and ‘uncaring’ towards the issue that is going on around him. Some questioned the timing of the post, saying that it would have been better either to address the allegations or simply be silent. Memes, sarcastic comments, and reaction videos followed, and they all contributed to the amplification of the backlash and the keeping of the controversy live and trending on platforms like Instagram, X, and Facebook. Meanwhile, there was a small group of people who supported Sofik and said that even if the content was unverified, it should not be a reason for publicly shaming or ruining someone’s character.

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm

The episode has again shown the harshness of social media celebrity, where influencers have to deal with instant criticism and the rage of the masses going viral. In the current digital environment, scandals particularly those that are about personal matters or supposedly leaked content can very easily ruin online careers and also have a negative impact on psychological health. Although Sofik SK has not done so yet, the incident that has taken place has brought back the issue of digital ethics, privacy invasion and the hard times that people with a high profile have to go through. Meanwhile the debate is still going on. The incident is a reminder of how fast stories get developed on the internet and that sometimes there are not even facts that have been confirmed, and how every movement in the social media can either amplify or change the way that people perceive the celebrities.

Also Read: Meet The Richest Indian In Dubai – He Once Lived In Slums, Sold Books, And Delivered Milk But Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 20,830 Crore. He Is…

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 11:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 19 Minute MMS Videoindian mmslatest viral newsSofik SKSofik SK MMSSofik SK mms leakviral mms

RELATED News

Meet The Richest Indian In Dubai – He Once Lived In Slums, Sold Books, And Delivered Milk But Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 20,830 Crore. He Is…

‘The Wedding Is Called Off…’ Smriti Mandhana Officially Puts All Rumours To Rest Days After Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations Went Viral

Viral MMS Pushes Sofik SK Into Spotlight, Gains 500k Followers On Instagram

North Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: Packed Weekend, Single Narrow Exit, Guest Scramble To Escape As Cylinder Blast Claims 25 Lives, Here’s How The Chaos Unfolded

WATCH: Football Match Turns Into Wrestling As Heated Championship Encounter Ends With Violent Sideline Brawl In Millwall vs Bristol City

LATEST NEWS

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians’ Likely To Buy

Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

Malayalam Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Actress Abduction And Sexual Assault Case

Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

IndiGo Crisis Escalates: 450+ Cancellations as Disruptions Enter Seventh Day – Key Updates for Travelers

Mohamed Salah’s Comments Hint At Deepening Rift With Liverpool, Says ‘Someone Doesn’t Want Me Here’

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (08.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage
19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage
19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage
19 Minute Viral MMS Storm, Sofik SK’s Latest Reel Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS